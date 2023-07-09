People Like Us Home Exchange Partners with Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship to Enhance Global Home Exchange Experience
Rotary Fellowship members now have access to a global network of like-minded individuals and the growing People Like Us community.
The Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship and People Like Us share common values of trust, generosity, respect, and friendship. Our partnership was a natural fit for both communities.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People Like Us Home Exchange, the leading global home exchange network, is excited to announce its partnership with the esteemed Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship. This collaboration aims to enrich the home exchange experience for members of both organizations. The partnership was officially launched during the Rotary International Convention in Melbourne, Australia, where Rotary Members from across the globe gathered for five days of insightful sessions.
For over 50 years, the Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship has been a trailblazer in the field of home exchange, offering its members unparalleled opportunities even before the advent of the digital era. Today, the Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship has forged a powerful alliance with People Like Us, harnessing their cutting-edge platform and extensive expertise in the field.
With a vibrant community of over 8,000 active members spanning 120 countries, People Like Us facilitates seamless home exchanges for vacationers. From beachfront retreats and mountain chalets to centrally-located apartments, their platform offers a wide array of options. As part of this partnership, Rotary Fellowship members worldwide will now have access to an international network of fellow Rotary members and the growing People Like Us community for home exchange opportunities.
Mark Burchill, Chair of the Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, stating, "We were in search of a new partner to invigorate our fellowship and provide a world-class home exchange experience. Having been a member of People Like Us for four years, I knew they would be the perfect match."
Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO of People Like Us Home Exchange, emphasized the significance of trust in home exchange. He remarked, "Trust serves as the foundation of home exchange. The Home Exchange Rotary Fellowship and People Like Us share common values of trust, generosity, respect, and friendship. Our partnership was a natural fit for both communities."
Founded in 2018 by Drew Seitam, People Like Us is a membership-based global home exchange network that offers affordable vacations to a diverse community of international travelers. Centered around the principles of sharing, generosity, and respect, People Like Us members exchange their homes, immersing themselves in local cultures and forging authentic connections worldwide. As the only platform with a five-star Trustpilot rating and the industry's most popular Facebook group, People Like Us provides multiple hospitality options and flexibility through its innovative "Globe" model. The organization continues to expand internationally, catering to individuals and established communities alike.
For more information about People Like Us and its services, please visit PeopleLikeUs.world and join the Facebook group at PeopleLikeUs.world and facebook.com/groups/peoplelikeus.world
