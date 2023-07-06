Trailblazer Marcus Hill Shines Spotlight on Real Estate Appraisal Industry with New Book

Assessing My Value Book

Discover the groundbreaking insights of Marcus Hill as he illuminates the world of real estate appraisal in his exciting new book release.

Getting your home appraised is not just important, it's like the cherry on top of your homeowner sundae. It's the final touch that completes the whole home-buying or selling experience.” — Marcus Hill, Author

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcus Hill, a trailblazer in the real estate appraisal industry and one of the youngest African Americans to go through the licensing process as an appraiser and has valued residential properties in all 50 states through a government entity, has released his new book, “Assessing My Value: Thoughts from a Trailblazer in the Real Estate Industry.” In this personal and professional account of Hill's journey and perspectives on the field, he provides insight into his own journey and provides readers with an invaluable resource for those considering a career that is often overlooked by minorities.

The book is important because it sheds light on an industry that many people don't know much about until they are in the process of buying or selling a home. Hill began his journey as an appraiser one month after graduating from the University of Arkansas. He quickly became the youngest African American in Arkansas to start an appraisal firm, doing so at just 26 years old - most appraisers range between the ages of 50-65 across the US, making him something of an anomaly within his profession.

“I want this book to open the door for young appraisers who may not have access to experienced guidance when it comes to appraisal careers,” said Hill. “My hope is that this book will help others realize how other young professionals can successfully navigate their own paths within real estate appraisal and related fields.” Growing up in Little Rock, Arkansas, a city known back in the early 90s for drugs, gangs, and violence. Hill wants to show other young people the importance of understanding your unique strengths and talents, investing in yourself, reaching out for help and support when needed, and staying positive no matter the obstacles and struggles you face along the way.

“Assessing My Value: Thoughts from a Trailblazer in the Real Estate Industry” includes Hill’s struggles, successes, and determination to make an impact on others. It also serves as an informational guide on why home appraisals are important to potential homeowners and lenders alike. As Hill puts it, this book is "a labor of love that I hope can provide valuable insight and encourage others to take ownership of their own value as well as the value of their homes."

An important guide for people who are unfamiliar with home valuation and appraisals, Hill not only shares valuable information on the importance of real estate appraisals in a home-buying process but also reminisces about his journey as a trailblazer in the industry. For anyone interested in learning more about the field of real estate appraisal or getting inspired by Hill's story, “Assessing My Value: Thoughts from a Trailblazer in the Real Estate Industry” is now available online and at select retailers nationwide.

The book is now available on Amazon in Paperback and also available on Ebook.

ABOUT MARCUS HILL

Marcus Hill, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, is a real estate trailblazer whose portfolio spans nearly 20 years in real estate appraisal, property management, developments, loan origination, and real estate investments. The founder and CEO of a Real Estate Appraisal company, as well as a Valuation Analyst for Fannie Mae. Hill has been connected to many of the largest financial institutions in the country, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, in his Appraiser career. One of the youngest in his industry, Hill has used his knowledge and resources to help underserved communities to understand the benefits of learning all things Real Estate and knowing your self-worth. He has organized free home buying, credit building, home loan, and appraisal workshops in neighborhoods where this information is scarce. Hill’s true passion is to inspire future generations to find careers in the real estate appraisal industry and understand how increasing real estate knowledge can help start the wealth process. He also takes pride in his work with schools, the appraisal diversity initiative program, and nonprofit companies in multiple states. He graduated with 2 degrees in Criminal Justice and Sociology from the University of Arkansas and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, INC. Hill is a proud uncle and community advocate.