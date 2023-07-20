Unique Loom announces a New VP, Star Studded Summer Events & A New Custom Design Program

Unique Loom, is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.

Unique Loom will partner with ASID CA Central NV alongside event host Celebrity Designer Sabrina Soto for a special Caftans & Cocktails Party.

Unique Loom will partner with Interior Design Society to highlight presenter: Rick Campos and who will deliver, “The Client Experience: Your Brand Beyond the Logo.

Debuting at Las Vegas Market, Unique Loom's new Custom Design Program includes 60 + collections,