Unique Loom announces a New VP, Star Studded Summer Events & A New Custom Design Program
Unique Loom, is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.
Unique Loom will partner with ASID CA Central NV alongside event host Celebrity Designer Sabrina Soto for a special Caftans & Cocktails Party.
Unique Loom will partner with Interior Design Society to highlight presenter: Rick Campos and who will deliver, “The Client Experience: Your Brand Beyond the Logo.
The new VP of Sales will celebrate joining the team alongside Unique Loom’s star-studded summer events in Las Vegas.
We are thrilled to have David join our incredible team and we can’t wait for our customers to meet him during the Las Vegas Market.”FORT MILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International Rug Brand, Unique Loom has exciting news to share heading into Las Vegas Market. Announcing the hire of David Jolley, as their Vice President of Sales and sharing details about star-studded summer events and the launch of a new Custom Design Program.
— Adeleh Nassri, Business Development for Unique Loom
David Jolley, VP of Sales at Unique Loom shared, “I am excited and honored to join such a great company and lead Unique Loom’s wholesale business as VP of Sales. My 25+ years of wholesale rug industry experience coupled with Unique’s first-class manufacturing and commitment to exceptional service is a perfect match, and we are excited about accelerating the company’s growth through all distribution channels”.
David’s previous experience includes regional and national management positions with Shaw Industries, and Central Oriental, and the new position comes at an exciting time of great momentum for Unique Loom. Their brand has invested significantly in its state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution facilities to position itself as a premiere rug supplier as well as announcing the launch of a new Custom Design Program, debuting at Las Vegas Market.
Adeleh further commented about their new Custom Design Program, “This new program is an exceptional opportunity for our design and trade clients to customize our rugs to fit any room. It’s especially exciting for those projects and specialty spaces and for larger rooms to help define the space.” New program was designed to allow their trade clients to be more creative with their rug designs and to deliver flexible custom options they haven’t been able to offer before.
Debuting at Las Vegas Market, in showroom B424, each rug in the custom program can be customized for size, with a short 9-12 week lead time. The program includes 60 + collections that include a wide range of indoor machine woven designs, as well as outdoor and natural fiber rugs. The custom rug program also offers the added benefit of standard shipping and freight costs that are the same as their other designs. Buyers are encouraged to Book a Market Appt to learn more and to get a personalized tour of the collection during market.
As a first-time sponsor Unique Loom will participate at RESACON, the Real Estate & Staging Association (RESA) Annual Conference July 29 - 31, 2023 at the M Resort in Henderson. Joining other trade manufacturers who support RESA, Unique Loom’s sales + marketing team will attend the event to connect with 200 + stagers and designers from all across the country. On Saturday, July 29th their team will also get to mix and mingle with staging nominees at the Home Staging Industry Awards, RESA’s must-attend annual awards gala.
“Participating at RESACON is a great opportunity for our brand. Especially since designers, and stagers love our collections and the variety of styles + price points.’ shared Stephanie Adams, Sales & Marketing for Unique Loom, “We are so excited that Sabrina Soto has agreed to host our Caftan & Cocktails Party at Las Vegas Market! And we are grateful to our events producer Serena Martin, who connected us with ASID CA,/ Central Nevada and Interior Design Society, (IDS) for two exciting event partnerships. Our entire team can’t wait to welcome everyone at summer markets and for buyers to experience our newest designs.”
Unique Loom’s star-studded events agenda during Las Vegas Market includes special appearances by Celebrity Designer Sabrina Soto, and Guest Speaker, Rick Campos, plus exciting partnerships with Interior Design Society (IDS) and ASID CA/ Central Nevada,
Jenny Cano, Executive Director of Interior Design Society (IDS) commented, "We love working with Unique Loom and partnering on educational events. Presenter Rick Campos is an incredible coach and podcaster and his talk on The Client Experience will offer incredible insights for our members and market attendees."
On Sunday, July 30th, opening day for Las Vegas Market at 12:00 pm, Unique Loom will partner with Interior Design Society (IDS) to highlight presenter: Rick Campos from Design Biz Survival Guide Podcast and Coaching, who will deliver, “The Client Experience: Your Brand Beyond the Logo.” His thought-provoking presentation will explore ways to create a predictable, consistent, emotional, and memorable client experience. Detailing how a designer's client experience doesn't just support your brand, it defines your brand. From client-facing practices to inter-office processes, this presentation features strategies and tips that will help you take your client experience to the next level. IDS Members can visit their website (interiordesignsociety.org) to reserve their spot.
On Monday, July 31st, from 4:00-6:00 pm at Las Vegas Market buyers are invited to celebrate summer with a special Caftans & Cocktails Party presented in partnership with ASID CA/ Central Nevada, and hosted by Celebrity Designer Sabrina Soto from the hit CBS show Secret Celebrity Renovation & HGTV’s The High Low Project. Sabrina’s stylish rug collection for Unique Loom first debuted in 2019 and features gorgeous machine-woven indoor and outdoor rug designs which are featured on their website as well as being on display in their showroom throughout the market. Unique Loom’s Caftans & Cocktails Party in showroom B424 invites guests to wear their ultimate boho-chic and caftan-inspired fashions as they sip & shop. Pairing delicious catered delights with specialty cocktails while enjoying music from a live DJ. RSVP to attend on Eventbrite.
About Unique Loom
International Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, has more than 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry, and 15 years of manufacturing experience, and is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price. Unique Loom is dedicated to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today’s consumers, who expect more online and in-store. Their brand offers an endless array of rugs inspired by art & the traditions of rug-weaving and specializes in hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as one-of-a-kind, and antique-style rugs and licensed brands Jill Zarin™, Sabrina Soto™, and Marilyn Monroe™.
Unique Loom continuously looks to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends. With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, and distribution on the East and West Coast, their catalog offers over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, in addition to offering more than 80,000 machine-woven rugs. Unique Loom's commitment to inspire their customers and to help turn houses into homes, by offering the widest variety of unique rug styles, textures, and materials, with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget.
Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at ● High Point Market Square #240 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● For more information visit www.uniqueloom.com.
Stephanie Adams
Unique Loom
stephaniea@uniqueloom.com
