Kayal Foot & Ankle Center Has Been Reviewed and Approved as a 2023 NJ Top Docs Practice

Kayal Foot & Ankle Center
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Theresa Ronna and Dr. Chad W. Rappaport of Kayal Foot & Ankle Center for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Kayal Foot & Ankle Center, their surgeons specialize in treating the full spectrum of foot and ankle conditions and problems. They have the skills and experience to handle the most complicated and delicate ankle replacement surgery challenges.
Reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs, Dr. Theresa Ronna and Dr. Chad W. Rappaport of the Kayal Foot and Ankle Center are part of an elite group of podiatrists in the country who are highly trained and specialized in reconstructive rear foot, ankle and foot surgery.
The training, skill and experience of your surgeon are paramount when you are undergoing total ankle replacement because the procedure is technically demanding. The reviewed and approved NJ Top Docs at the Kayal Foot & Ankle Center are some of the most respected foot and ankle specialists around and are all someone you want in the operating room for your procedure.
Dr. Ronna is board certified and specializes in podiatry. She has trained with many highly regarded pioneers in the field of sports medicine. She has been part of the medical team for several NYC marathons, pre-Olympic games, the Fourth All African games in Nairobi, Kenya, the World Games in Rome, Italy, and the Can-Am Rugby tournament in Lake Placid.
Dr. Ronna will address all of your questions and concerns in a direct, honest and reassuring manner.
Dr. Rappaport evaluates and treats the entire spectrum of foot and ankle conditions. From simple athlete’s foot to complicated surgical reconstructive procedures, Dr. Rappaport prides himself on his bedside manner and constant search for innovative treatment of the foot and ankle.
He is among fewer than 600 of the nearly 15,000 podiatrists in the country who are board-certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery and Foot Surgery by the highly selective American Board of Podiatric Surgery. In early 2017, Dr. Rappaport made history by performing the first total ankle replacement at HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley.
