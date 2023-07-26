Footwear Stores Market Size, Share, Statistics And Growth Trends For 2023-2032

Footwear Stores Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Footwear Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the footwear stores market size is predicted to reach $279.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth in the footwear stores market is due to increasing spending on branded luxury items. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest footwear stores market share. Major players in the footwear stores market include Adidas AG, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., Skechers U.S.A Inc.

Footwear Stores Market Segments

• By Type: Athletic, Non-Athletic

• By Material: Leather, Non-Leather (Rubber)

• By Store Type: Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores

• By End User: Men, Women, Children

• By Geography: The global footwear stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Footwear stores are concerned with the distribution and supply of footwear items such as shoes, boots, sandals, and slippers, which are made from a variety of materials such as wood, canvas, jute, plastic, and rubber. Footwear items generally protect and support the feet while walking or engaging in other activities, serve as a fashion statement, and are used to express personal style.

