Esports & Gaming Business Summit Announces New Dates to Enhance Value for Brands, Speakers, and Attendees

The highly-anticipated annual event will now take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas October 22-24, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV , USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Esports & Gaming Business Summit (EBS), renowned for bridging the gap between brand marketers and the thriving Gen Z audience through gaming and esports, is pleased to announce updated dates for this year’s event. The three-day summit, which serves as a pivotal platform connecting executives and experts from a curated array of industries, will now take place October 22-24 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, to provide a greater breadth of activities, education, and networking opportunities. This move further enhances the already existing value offered to attendees, sponsors, and speakers, fostering unprecedented connections within the dynamic world of esports and gaming.

As the only conference of its kind, the Esports & Gaming Business Summit offers a premium experience for professionals who are seeking to unlock the immense potential of a passionate global audience. With a comprehensive roster of attendees, including world-class brands, agency executives, esports teams and leagues, game publishers, streaming companies, as well as VC and investment firms, EBS consistently delivers on its promise to be the ultimate nexus for exploring the transformative power of esports and gaming- and plans to do so again in 2023.

“This strategic move to the new date enables us to curate an even more enriching and diverse program,” said Robbie Caploe, VP/Group Publisher for Cynopsis and the Esports & Gaming Business Summit. “With this change, we are confident that attendees will have the opportunity to forge stronger connections, gain valuable insights, and explore cutting-edge strategies to more securely harness the potential of this massive audience. We are proud to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to ensure that attendees of the Summit leave with the knowledge and connections to supercharge their businesses.”

For more information and registration, please visit esportsandgamingbusiness.com.

About Esports & Gaming Business Summit

The Esports & Gaming Business Summit is the premier conference that bridges the gap between marketers and the elusive Gen Z audience, leveraging the power of gaming and esports. This three-day event connects executives and experts from brands, agencies, game publishers, tech providers, teams, leagues, TV, and video platforms, offering unparalleled networking and educational opportunities.

About Cynopsis

Cynopsis Media, a division of Access Intelligence, is the publisher of free trade publications for the television, digital, and esports/gaming industries. Aside from newsletters and special reports, Cynopsis produces a variety of live educational and networking events, virtual events, webinars, and benchmarking awards programs throughout the year.

