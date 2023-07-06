ATLX, S, and DZSI Class Action Update: Johnson Fistel Alerts Shareholders of Ongoing Legal Proceedings

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a law firm specializing in shareholder rights, has announced the initiation of class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of the following companies. Investors are encouraged to review the deadlines listed and submit their information.



If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX)

Class Period: March 25, 2022 and May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2023

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow CEO Fogassa and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

Class Period: June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

The SentinelOne class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SentinelOne lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) as a result, SentinelOne's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; and (iii) consequently, SentinelOne's guidance was overstated.

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI)

Class Period: March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 14, 2023

The lawsuit alleges DZS made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

