Global Pet Market is Projected to hit US$ 39 Billion, rising at CAGR of 8% during forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Pets are an integral part of families worldwide, with over half of the global population owning a pet. In Australia, the number of domestic pets has been steadily increasing over the past two years, and interestingly, it's the younger generations that are leading the way in pet ownership. Surveys indicate that at least two-thirds of Australians have at least one furry friend in their household.

The pet market is predicted to be valued at US$ 18 billion in 2023 and US$ 39 billion by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the pet market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 8%. A growing trend is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly pet products.



Pet owners are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their choices and are seeking out products made from recycled materials or renewable resources. This opens up avenues for businesses to develop innovative, eco-friendly pet accessories, toys, and food options.

An emerging opportunity lies in the digital realm, with the rise of pet technology. From smart collars that monitor pet activity and health to automated feeding systems and interactive toys, pet tech is gaining popularity. Entrepreneurs can tap into this trend by developing innovative and user-friendly pet tech products that enhance the well-being of pets and simplify pet ownership.

The pet market is witnessing a surge in premium and specialized pet services. Pet owners are willing to invest in luxurious grooming, spa treatments, pet daycare, hotels and facilities for their furry companions. This creates opportunities for entrepreneurs to establish unique and upscale pet service businesses to cater to this demand.

With the growing focus on pet health and wellness, there is a rising interest in alternative therapies and natural remedies for pets. This includes products such as CBD-based treats and supplements, holistic pet care, and specialized diets. Entrepreneurs who can tap into this niche by offering high-quality, natural pet products can capitalize on the evolving trends in the pet market.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

As per FMI, the United States is spearheading the growth across North America, with a CAGR of 7.3% in 2023.

As per Future Market Insights, cats are expected to dominate the pet type with a CAGR of 7.9% in 2023.

As per FMI, the economy segment is poised to expand at over 7.5% CAGR in 2023.



“The pet market is experiencing ongoing growth, fueled by a rise in pet ownership, a heightened focus on pet health and well-being, and a strong desire for top-notch, tailor-made pet merchandise. It presents promising opportunities for both established and emerging players”, - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Market Competition:

Key players in the pet market are revolutionizing manufacturing by embracing innovative technologies and sustainable practices. They prioritize the use of high-quality, safe materials to create durable and pet-friendly products. With advanced manufacturing techniques like 3D printing and automation, they are able to produce customized and precise products quickly and efficiently.

These companies also focus on sustainability by using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and implementing energy-efficient processes. Moreover, they actively engage with pet owners, gather feedback, and continuously improve their products to meet the evolving needs of pets and their owners. Through their commitment to innovation and sustainability, key players are shaping the future of the pet market.

Major Players in this Market are:

PetSmart

Petco

Petland

Petmate

Petfinder

The Shelter Pet Project

Best Friends Animal Society

Petco Foundation

Petango



Product Portfolio:

PetSmart offers a diverse product portfolio for pet owners, including high-quality food, toys, grooming essentials, and comfortable bedding. With a focus on catering to all types of pets, PetSmart is a one-stop shop for your furry friends’ needs.

Petco boasts an extensive product portfolio, providing pet owners with a wide range of options for their beloved companions. From premium pet food and treats to innovative toys, grooming supplies, and healthcare products, Petco ensures that every pet receives the best care and attention they deserve.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the pet market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the pet market, the report is segmented on the basis of Pets Type (Dogs, Cats and Others), Price Range (Premium and Economy), Gender (Male and Female), Sales Channels (Online Retailers, Offline and Other Sales Channel), across 7 major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segmentation:

By Pets Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others



By Price Range:

Premium

Economy

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Sales Channel:

Online Retailers

Offline

Other Sales Channel



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



