Vegan Chocolate Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,444 million by 2032, Rising at a 10.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The global vegan chocolate market is estimated to witness a significant growth rate, owing to the growth in a number of animal welfare organizations, an increase in the vegan population, and a surge in awareness about the benefits of plant-based food products.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global vegan chocolate market was valued at US$ 532.7 Mn in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global vegan chocolate market is expected to reach US$ 1444.7 Mn by the end of 2032.



Veganism is defined as the consumption of plant-based products. Thus, vegan chocolate is considered dairy-free. Several studies indicate the association of vegan chocolates with lower blood pressure and cholesterol as well as lower incidences of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and various types of cancers.

Download sample PDF Brochure of Vegan Chocolate Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21725

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 532.7 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1444.7 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 10.5% Forecast Period 2022–2032 No. of Pages 400 Pages Market Segmentation Nature, Type, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefacriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Nestle, Endangered Species Chocolate, Alter Eco, Taza Chocolate, Theo, TCHO, Equal Exchange Coop, Goodio, Montezuma’s Direct Ltd., Sjaak’s, Plamil Foods Ltd., Dylan’s Candy Bar, and Creative Nature Ltd





Consumers nowadays are looking out for health benefits before they buy any consumable products. For instance, in a survey published by the International Food Information Council and the American Heart Foundation in 2021, 43% of Americans claimed to always be on the lookout for healthy options when shopping, while 52% said they were at least sometimes scouting for healthy foods. In the wake of such trends, the scope for vegan chocolates is expected to continue rising.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following vegan chocolate manufacturers in its report: Barry Callebaut, Chocoladefacriken Lindt & Sprungli AG, Nestle, Endangered Species Chocolate, Alter Eco, Taza Chocolate, Theo, TCHO, Equal Exchange Coop, Goodio, Montezuma’s Direct Ltd., Sjaak’s, Plamil Foods Ltd., Dylan’s Candy Bar, and Creative Nature Ltd.

The aforementioned market players are leveraging the increasing tilt toward vegan food consumption by consumers to introduce new product lines. Manufacturers are spending significantly on comprehensive research and development activities, primarily to develop label-friendly products, expand their portfolios, and create innovative vegan chocolate flavors.

Key Market Developments

Starting in May 2022, Chocoladefacriken Lindt & Sprungli AG has been offering vegan chocolate bars made from oat milk. This Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk range of bars hit supermarket shelves throughout the United States in original and salted caramel flavors. The company replaced traditional dairy milk with gluten-free oat milk powder and almond paste

In August 2022, Nestle announced that its KitKat V, the vegan version of its famous KitKat brand, was made available across 15 European countries, following a test launch in the United Kingdom and some other countries in 2021. The milk in the original KitKat is replaced with a rice-based alternative, and it still offers the crispy wafer and smooth chocolate textures

Theo Chocolate announced in June 2023 its intent to merge with the American Licorice Company (ALC). As part of ALC, Theo would join their portfolio of organic and better-for-you brands, including TORIE & HOWARD® and ZING BAR®. Theo’s commitment to delivering delicious, organic, ethically sourced (fair trade) chocolate will remain unchanged, with continued availability to consumers online and at retailers across the United States.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the global vegan chocolate market was valued at US$ 532.7 million

A y-o-y growth rate of over 10% is expected for the market from 2022 to 2033, reaching US$ 588.59 million

By nature, organic vegan chocolate demand is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% until 2032

In 2022, sales of dark vegan chocolates were more popular, generating 52.9% of the total revenue

Sales of vegan chocolates through online retail channels are anticipated to rise at an 11.7% CAGR

From 2023 to 2032, the global market for vegan chocolates is forecast to expand 2.4x

Purchase this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=21725<ype=S

Global Vegan Chocolate Market: Growth Drivers and Trends

Consumers increasingly prefer vegan chocolates due to the rising concerns about animal welfare as well as the importance of maintaining good personal health. Veganism helps promote healthy eating habits and reduces the possible risks associated with harmful animal fats. Plant-based chocolates are rich in vitamins, essential fibers, and minerals.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), cows are administered antibiotics and Bovine Growth Hormones (BGH) to produce more milk per year. Various hormones are used to boost cow productivity and efficiency. This has a negative impact on their health and increases the rate of congenital defects in their offspring. Vegan chocolate is made without the use of dairy milk, which many people now perceive to be a significant source of environmental issues.

Vegan Chocolate Market: Regional Profile

Europe is anticipated to be the market leader in the vegan chocolate landscape, holding a revenue share of 36.4% in 2022. Growth is attributed to increasing awareness of animal welfare

The markets in South Asia and North America are expected to grow at value CAGRs of 11.5% and 11.0%, respectively, during the forecast period. In Oceania, the market in Australia is expected to grow at a significant value CAGR of 10.2% to reach US$ 46.4 million by 2032

Brazil accounts for around 34.4% share of the vegan chocolate market in Latin America.



Key Segments Covered

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Type

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate



Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=21725

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com