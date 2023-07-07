Market Analysis: Diboride Chromium Market, Dibenzofuran Market, Direct Thermal Printing FilmMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Diboride Chromium Market, Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) Market, Direct Thermal Printing FilmMarket forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diboride Chromium Market is expected to grow from USD 8.00 Million in 2022 to USD 13.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.The Diboride Chromium target market is primarily driven by its applications in the aerospace and defense industries. Diboride Chromium is used in the manufacturing of turbine blades, missiles, and other high-performance mechanical parts due to its exceptional strength and durability at high temperatures. The growth of these industries, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to fuel the revenue growth of the Diboride Chromium market.Moreover, the rising global demand for advanced materials, especially in the automotive and electronics industries, is also contributing to the growth of the Diboride Chromium market. The exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity properties of Diboride Chromium make it an attractive choice for these industries.

It is available in different types, namely:

• 2N

• 3N

The 2N type consists of 99% pure diboride chromium, while the 3N type contains 99.9% pure diboride chromium. The difference in purity levels between these two types has a significant impact on their physical and chemical properties, making them suitable for different industrial applications.

Diboride chromium is used in a variety of applications, including as a sputtering target in thin-film deposition processes, a wear-resistant component in cutting tools and machinery, a fire-proof material in the construction industry, and in other industrial applications. As a sputtering target, diboride chromium is used to produce thin films for various electronic and optical applications. In wear-resistant components, it provides high hardness, toughness, and wear resistance. As a fire-proof material, diboride chromium offers superior resistance to high temperatures, making it ideal for use in building materials and electronics.

The diboride chromium market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period across regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This is attributed to the increasing focus on the development of advanced materials for various applications such as coatings, electronics, and aerospace among others. Additionally, the increasing demand for diboride chromium in the automotive industry for manufacturing various components is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market share owing to the presence of major market players, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth owing to growing industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies such as China and India.

The market for this material is highly competitive, with a number of major players operating in the space.

H.C. Starck is one of the leading companies in the diboride chromium market. The company offers a range of products for various applications, including plasma spray, thermal spray, and chemical vapor deposition.

Treibacher Industrie AG is another major player in the market. The company specializes in the production of high-purity diboride chromium powders, which are used in a variety of applications, including cutting tools, hard coatings, and wear-resistant components.

Materion Corporation is another key player in the diboride chromium market. The company develops and produces high-performance materials for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, and medical.

Sales revenue figures for some of the above-listed companies are:

- H.C. Starck: EUR 667 million (2019)

- Treibacher Industrie AG: EUR 231 million (2019)

- Materion Corporation: USD 1.2 billion (2019).

The Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) Market is expected to grow from USD 314.00 Million in 2022 to USD 453.42 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period.The Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector, where it is used as a raw material for the production of medications such as anti-inflammatory drugs, antipsychotics, and antidepressants. Additionally, dibenzofuran finds applications in the production of herbicides, fungicides, and dyes, which further fuels the market growth.The latest trend in the Dibenzofuran market is the increasing adoption of eco-friendly production methods, as the use of traditional chemical processes leads to environmental pollution. This has resulted in manufacturers adopting innovative and sustainable production processes, which, in turn, have increased the demand for dibenzofuran in the market.

There are two types of dibenzofuran available in the market, including:

• Purity Levels Of 95-98%

• Above 98%

The higher purity level of dibenzofuran is often used in more sensitive applications, such as pharmaceuticals and electronics. Both types of dibenzofuran have unique properties and applications, making them popular in a wide range of industries.

The Dibenzofuran market is growing steadily in all major regions of the world, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, USA, and China. The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth rate, driven by rising industrialization, urbanization, and increasing demand for electric vehicles. The North American and European regions are also expected to show significant growth, with the demand for Dibenzofuran in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries driving the market. The USA and China are projected to be key growth drivers of the Dibenzofuran market, with growing demand from the chemical industry and the automotive sector. Overall, the Dibenzofuran market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by rising demand from various end-user industries.

The following is an overview of the companies operating in the Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) market and how they use it.

Hangzhou Dayangchem is a China-based company and a leading producer of chemicals such as Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9). They supply to domestic as well as international markets and have a strong distribution network. Their portfolio of products also includes various pharmaceutical intermediates and agrochemicals.

Hangzhou J&H Chemical is another Chinese company that supplies specialty chemicals such as Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) to various industries. They have a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region and offer customized solutions to meet the requirements of their clients.

In terms of sales revenue, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Hangzhou J&H Chemical, and Capot Chemical have reported strong financial performances in recent years, with revenues ranging from $50 million to $100 million.

The Direct Thermal Printing Film Market is expected to grow from USD 372.30 Million in 2022 to USD 548.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.Direct Thermal Printing Film is a type of printing film that does not require ink, toner, or ribbon to print images or text on a surface. The direct thermal printing technology uses heat-sensitive paper that darkens when heated, resulting in a highly efficient and cost-effective printing option for businesses across various industries. The direct thermal printing film market caters to a broad range of industries, including healthcare, retail, logistics, and transportation.

The major factors driving revenue growth in the direct thermal printing film market include increasing demand for cost-effective and high-quality printing solutions, a surge in e-commerce activities, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), and rising adoption of direct thermal printing in the healthcare sector. In addition, the growing trend of using eco-friendly printing materials is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

The direct thermal printing film market is expected to see significant growth in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. The North American market is projected to have a growth rate of over 4% over the forecast period, while Europe and the Asia Pacific region are expected to have growth rates of 4.5% and 5%, respectively. The growth of the direct thermal printing film market can be attributed to the increasing demand for different types of direct thermal printing films across various industries such as transportation and logistics, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and healthcare. China and the USA are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the direct thermal printing film market over the forecast period.

Direct Thermal Printing Film market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous established players. The major companies operating in this market include Cosmo Films, Mondi Group, LINTEC, Tech Labels, Ricoh, Smith & McLaurin, Avery Dennison, Green Bay Packaging, Honeywell, Able Label, Bizerba, and Jujo Thermal. These companies offer a wide range of direct thermal printing films and associated services, and their product line caters to various industries.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Avery Dennison: $6.9 billion in 2020

- Honeywell: $33.4 billion in 2020

- Mondi Group: €6.66 billion in 2020

