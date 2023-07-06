Notified and IR Magazine Launch AI Working Group to Develop Frameworks and Best Practices for the Usage of AI in Investor Relations

Series of Interactive Workshops Will Inform a Roadmap Toward Responsible Use of AI in IR

Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals, today announced an exclusive partnership with IR Magazine to form an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Working Group, inviting global investor relations officers (IROs) and finance leaders to explore the applications and implications surrounding the use of AI in the investor relations (IR) industry.



The AI Working Group will launch in September with a series of in-person, interactive roundtable discussions in Toronto (September 26), New York (October 3) and London (November 16). Each event will address emerging trends in AI and their impact on IR, plus the challenges faced by public company issuers. Speakers will include IR industry leaders who are at the forefront of AI adoption, to provide resources that will shape best practices for IROs. The findings of the AI Working Group will be compiled into an exclusive report published by IR Magazine, in partnership with Notified, that will layout a framework for the responsible and ethical use of AI in IR.

“AI is poised to have a disruptive, transformative impact on communicators. The goal of our AI Working Group is to push beyond theoretical use cases and deliver a tactical guide for IROs as they consider cybersecurity, ethics, usage policies and the regulatory landscape,” said Nimesh Davé, president, Notified. “IR Magazine is a leading resource for the industry, and together we will provide the global investor relations community with clear insights on how to skillfully and safely utilize this emerging technology.”

"The potential for generative AI to transform the IR profession is enormous, which is why we're delighted to partner with Notified as part of our efforts to drive forward the implementation of AI in IR,” said Ian Richman, president, IR Magazine. “As Notified pointed out at one of our think tanks recently - we're months, not years, away from implementing these technologies, and the community supporting IR teams has a hugely important role to play."

Notified will sponsor IR Magazine’s upcoming AI in IR Forum on December 1, 2023 in New York City – where Notified will deliver a keynote session highlighting insights and findings from this report. To learn more about the AI in IR Forum, visit: https://events.irmagazine.com/aiforum/.

