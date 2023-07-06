BrightHR Canada was named a winner of the TrustRadius Top Rated Award 2023!

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR and Health & Safety software service, BrightHR Canada is proud to be the recipient of the TrustRadius Top Rated Award 2023. The company was named a winner in the following categories: HR Management, Expense Management, Employee Scheduling, and Leave Management.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are the most prestigious award in technology solely based on customer reviews and sentiment.

“Part of our group values is that we are a people business, and genuinely care about helping others build great businesses. So, we are truly honored to have been named a winner in not 1 but 4 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, an award that unbiasedly reflects our users’ views about BrightHR’s features”, says Ramsey Aburaneh, Head of Digital Growth at BrightHR Canada.

“We use BrightHR to organize our employees regarding time management, health and safety, and managing expenses. It is an extremely useful tool with a large scope for helping organizations in their day-to-day running of the business.” Laura Parker, Cyclists Fighting Cancer

" We use BrightHR to manage all of our HR support requirements. The platform brings an incredible boost to our efficiency, productivity, and ease of use with our company systems." Richard Swan, Paul McFadden Wealth Ltd

Richard Swan, Paul McFadden Wealth Ltd “Being a small business, I do not always have time to stay on top of every employment law change. Bright HR frees up a lot of my time and streamlines the HR process in the company. We love that we now have access to top HR professionals to assist us when needed from drawing up new contracts of employment right through any disciplinary process we may need to undertake in the future.” Jim Wood, Cuddles Pet Store

About BrightHR Canada

BrightHR is a leading HR and Health & Safety software service that is transforming people management for 6,500+ clients across Canada. In addition to our award-winning HR and Health & Safety software, BrightHR saves business owners time and money by offering an extensive library of 400+ templates/documents/policies, on-demand advice by local experts, a range of e-learning courses, a free marketplace to advertise or use discount offers, plus much more.

