Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Tuesday, July 11

Posted on: July 06, 2023


AMES, Iowa – July 6, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Time

Title

  

Presenter

1 p.m.

Election of Commission Officers

  

Richard Arnold, Chair
 

*Approve Minutes of the
June 13, 2023 Commission Meeting

  

Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
515-239-1067
 

Commission Comments

    
 

Iowa DOT Staff Comments

    

1:10 p.m.

Adjourn

    

*Action items

      

Informal workshop session
The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in person and via conference call beginning at 10 a.m. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at [email protected].

 

 

