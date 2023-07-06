Vislink Appoints Steven Teese as VP of Sales for the Americas

/EIN News/ -- Public Safety Industry Sales Veteran Will Bolster Growth Potential

Mt. Olive, NJ, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today announced that Steven Teese has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for the Americas, effective immediately. Mr. Teese will lead Vislink’s sales organization in the Americas, with a keen focus on accelerating the penetration of Vislink’s market-leading video communications solutions in key public safety and live production markets.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Steven Teese to the Vislink team,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “His arrival marks a significant milestone for Vislink, as we aim to expand our market presence and explore new revenue opportunities in key sectors. Steven brings an impressive track record of sales leadership and catalyzing growth with companies including Motorola Solutions, WatchGuard Video and Honeywell. He has extensive experience in the public safety market, which is an excellent fit for our robust and secure video downlink solutions. We are confident he will play a key role in enabling us to identify and seize new growth opportunities.”

Steven Teese has a strong track record of building high performing sales teams. As National Sales Director for Watchguard Video, the premier cloud-based SaaS provider of in-car-video and body-worn video solutions provider to law enforcement agencies, he led the growth from startup to $150 million in sales, resulting in an exit to Motorola Solutions.

Steven Teese said, “Throughout my career, I have had a passion for serving causes greater than my own. Along the way, I have gained invaluable experience in solution sales and leadership development. Now, as Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Vislink, I stand ready to lead the impressive sales team that will drive remarkable growth. With unwavering enthusiasm and a growth mindset, I aim to solidify and expand Vislink’s position as the premier supplier of reliable, scalable video-centric networks in the Americas.”

Steven originally joined WatchGuard in 2007 after holding key sales management positions for over two decades with Honeywell in their ACS Division. At that time, WatchGuard Video had recently developed a digital in-car-video solution for the police industry. The leadership team had a single purpose: to serve those who serve in their cause for truth and justice. As National Sales Director, Steven oversaw all onboarding, product and sales training, development and coaching of the sales organization, enabling WatchGuard Video to become the premier worldwide manufacturer of in-car video solutions. In 2016, WatchGuard Video expanded its portfolio to include a body-worn camera manufacturer. By 2019 the company had become the second largest provider of body- worn cameras in the Americas.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future revenues, growth, profitability results and financial position, risks of supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, projected expenses, prospects, plans including footprint and technology asset consolidations, objectives of management, new capabilities, product and solutions launches including AI-assisted and 5G streaming technologies, expected contract values, projected pipeline sales opportunities, acquisitions integration, and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments including the live event production market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC from time to time.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Media Contact:

Charlotte van Hertum

Vislink

charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

VISL@gateway-grp.com