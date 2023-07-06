Mining Disrupt 2023: The World´s Largest Bitcoin Mining Conference and Expo is back in Miami This Summer

The World´s Largest Bitcoin Mining Conference and Expo is back in Miami this summer from July 25th - 27th and it will be their biggest edition yet!

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an incredible lineup of sponsors and exhibitors, it promises to be, once again, the go to yearly event for the Mining Community. “What started as the Mining Disrupt telegram group for miners over 6 years ago, turned into our ﬁrst oﬃcial trade show in 2019, and now, we are thrilled to be celebrating our 5th year anniversary. What an amazing ride! We are very thankful for all the support.” said Michael Cruz, founder and co-owner.

This year, PEGA Pool was announced as the Powered by Sponsor. They are revolutionizing one of the most important industry sectors by offering the ﬁrst Eco Friendly Mining Pool. Pega has already planted over 250,000 trees to help reduce the bitcoin mining carbon footprint while offering affordable, reliable and effective results for retail and institutional miners.

Other industry leaders like Jsbit and Foundry are also onboard as Whale Sponsors after having amazing results in previous years participating at Mining Disrupt.

“As a true B2B Expo and Conference, we will gather all of the leading companies in Bitcoin mining from around the world, with 100+ sponsors and exhibitors under the same roof, all with the same goals in mind... build trust and help grow our young industry.” said Gabriel Rodriguez, co-owner of Mining Disrupt.

In addition to a wide variety of sponsors, they also have an amazing lineup of keynotes and discussion panels with speakers from all around the world, sharing their expertise and knowledge on the Bitcoin mining industry.

It will be the place to learn about new products, strategies and tendencies.

If you are interested in learning more about Bitcoin mining or if you are a miner yourself, then this is the event for you. There are 3 types of tickets available: General, Vip or Whale and all of them give you access for all 3 days of conference, expo and festivities. Save the date 25th-27th in Miami, FL at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

About Mining Disrupt:

Mining Disrupt Conference will be held on July 25th-27th in Miami at the Miami Airport Convention Center. This is their 5th edition and largest event to date, with over 100 companies exhibiting and/or sponsoring around 5000 attendees and some of the most prominent speakers from the mining industry and the bitcoin space. 2 days and 3 nights of insightful learning, networking, and social events. For more information

Visit www.miningdisrupt.com

