Global Thin Client Market to Surpass US$ 2.2 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 5.8% CAGR Predicted by Persistence Market Research

Thin Client Market is Segmented by Application and Further Sub-segment into Enterprise, Industrial, Government, and Education Market - Forecast from 2023 to 2033

The global thin client market will reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2033. According to forecasts by Persistence Market Research , the market is projected to grow by 5.8% between 2023 and 2033. Flash memory is carried by thin clients, which run a local operating system. Clients are able to print locally, access devices, browse the web, and process network computing activities with all applications and data stored on the central server.



Companies that use thin clients can access remote user data using strong and cost-effective devices. Virtual desktops and thin clients can be more effective as connection protocols grow and improve. Because a thin client must access the network for its software and operating system, IT is responsible for controlling which applications can be run on the system. In terms of benefits, cost savings are the most significant. The hardware for thin clients is much cheaper than that for full desktops, and maintaining the thin client system requires significantly fewer IT staff resources. A monitor, mouse, and keyboard are the only items that are regularly replaced instead of upgrading the hardware and constantly replacing damaged equipment.

Thin client environments offer several benefits to organizations. Large enterprise organizations are most affected by these benefits since providing desktop computers to employees consumes most of the IT budget. An organization with many new employees can spend millions on deploying new desktops and mobile devices. In addition to reducing overhead costs for desktop computers, thin client computing decreases the costs associated with IT support, upgrades, parts, and recycling. Providing employees with the resources and hardware to work from home is beneficial to the organization. Thin client environments allow users to access their virtual desktops from their own devices. Virtual desktops are accessed by laptops or home computers that are authenticated by the network. Virtualized desktop infrastructure (VDI) allows users to be productive from home while leaving all data and software on the network.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The thin client market for standalone form factor is forecast to grow at a 5.6% CAGR through 2033.

By 2033, revenue from thin clients in the United States is expected to reach US$ 640.6 million.

The thin client market for enterprise applications is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR by 2033

A market share of 35% for thin clients is expected to be achieved by China by 2033.

The United Kingdom is expected to generate US$ 109.4 million from thin clients by 2033.

The thin client market in Japan is predicted to account for 29.4% of the global revenue share

According to PMR, the thin client system market will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033.

“Increasing centralization of IT and increasing productivity will lead to an increase in demand for thin clients. Growing demand for remote work solutions and enhanced security is expected over the next few years,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

Various applications have been implemented with thin clients, and their market share continues to grow. Key players will be able to expand into new markets through a growing number of partnerships and collaborations. Several companies are developing thin clients, including:

Samsung

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Dell

HP

Ncomputing

Centerm

Igel

10Zig

Fujitsu

Key Market Developments:

In November 2022, Citrix, a cloud software group business unit, validated NComputing's LEAF OS and EX500 thin client as Citrix Ready® Premium Endpoints. NComputing aims to simplify migrations for Citrix products and services by combining hardware and software.

a cloud software group business unit, validated and thin client as NComputing aims to simplify migrations for Citrix products and services by combining hardware and software. In December 2022, IGEL, the thin client OS specialist, forged a deeper relationship with HP after embarking on a software-only approach. A month ago, the company announced that its hardware product line would be discontinued in March 2023. Providing hardware will be covered by partnerships that the company has formed in order to focus on its software.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the thin client market, covering a global industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of form factors, and application, across all major regions.

Market Segmentations

By Form Factor - Standalone, With Monitor, Mobile

Standalone, With Monitor, Mobile By Application - Enterprise, Industrial, Government, Education

Enterprise, Industrial, Government, Education By Region - North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

