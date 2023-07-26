Bridges And Tunnels Market Size, Share, Insights, Trends And Forecast Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bridges And Tunnels Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bridges and tunnels market size is predicted to reach $191.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The growth in the bridges and tunnels market is due to increasing number of automobiles on roads. North America region is expected to hold the largest bridges and tunnels market share. Major players in the bridges and tunnels market include China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, 3TI Progetti S.p.A., Hatch Ltd., Acciona S.A., Copasa Group, Dragados USA Inc.
Bridges And Tunnels Market Segments
• By Type: Tunnel, Bridge
• By Material: Steel, Concrete, Composite Material
• By Application: Commercial, Government
• By Geography: The global bridges and tunnels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Bridges and tunnels refer to long-term, continuous transportation infrastructure constructions. A bridge is a structure that spans a river, road, walk, railway, etc, and a tunnel is an artificial underground passage, especially one built through a hill or under a building, road, or river.
