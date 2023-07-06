Jesse Daniels, a Mega Star from Harlem, was given ownership in the World's Most Powerful Gym, Life Time at Sky

Jesse Daniels, Bervann Capital snatches NYC #1 spot, after a Terrific Investment Gala at the Met Club

Mega Star Jesse Daniels from Harlem uses leadership skills to become an owner to better lives.

Love” — Daniels, Jesse A

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse Daniels was given ownership of the court at Life Time at Sky, the world's most powerful gym, in 2018. Life Time at Sky is known for hosting Super Stars like Carmelo Anthony, Lebron James and top-level businesspeople. Jesse was known for bring revenues into the gym through his business skills. Leveraging this success along with the contacts he moved on to other world class ventures.Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, has praised Jesse for his ability to scale a coaching opportunity into ownership in less than 90 days. Axelrod said, “I’ve known Jesse for well over ten years. He was a classmate of my son in high school and played Varsity Basketball with him. Since graduating high school and college, I have watched Jesse achieve some pretty impressive things. His involvement with Dr. Oz was one; his involvement with major NBA Basketball stars through basketball programs at Sky was another. The making of a movie about Jesse and becoming a master influencer on social media and making connections with businesspeople at all levels has been fun to watch. He set up several key meetings for my company as well. In addition, Jesse introduced me to major players in the financial field like Morgan Stanley and others. I think Jesse could prove to be a valuable asset to any company.”In 2019, Daniels partnered with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”After moving on from Bervann, a well-seasoned Jesse temporarily became a CEO & now a Partner of Creatives Rebuild New York. Creatives Rebuild New York is $125 Million Dollar Initiative who paid Jesse $18k to partner and participate in the program. Jesse has used this opportunity in many ways including brings his opportunity zone vision to life.Jesse's story is an inspiration to us all. It shows that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Jesse is living proof that the sky is the limit.The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973 Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop Bervann Gala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4 Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies, Keith Axelrod: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553 Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/ Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/ NBA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8 The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds

Short documentary about the story of Jesse Daniels, professional basketball player born in The Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem, NYC.