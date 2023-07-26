Automotive Night Vision System Market Size, Industry Share, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive night vision system market size is predicted to reach $5.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The growth in the automotive night vision system market is due to rising demand for advanced in-vehicle safety. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the automotive night vision system market include Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Ford Motor Company.

Automotive Night Vision System Market Segments

• By Component Type: Night Vision Camera, Sensor, Display Unit, Controlling Unit, Other Components

• By Technology: Far Infrared (FIR), Near-Infrared (NIR)

• By Display Type: Instrument Cluster, Navigation System, Heads-Up Display (HUD)

• By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global automotive night vision system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive night vision system (ANVS) is a device to improve a vehicle’s visibility and safety in low-light or night-time driving conditions using a thermographic camera, sensor system when vision is obstructed by darkness, smoke, or fog. These systems include collision avoidance and audio or visual alert systems. The system can identify pedestrians, animals, and other perils the driver might have overlooked.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Night Vision System Market Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Vision Market Trends

4. Automotive Night Vision Camera Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Automotive Night Vision System Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

