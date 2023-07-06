High Quality Wines from Naked Wines Awarded 68 Medals at Decanter World Wine Awards 2023

/EIN News/ -- NAPA, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Wines, the second largest 100% direct-to-consumer wine business in America, has won 68 awards at the Decanter World Wines Awards (“DWWA”) 2023, the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. In total, the company’s exclusive wines, created by independent winemakers who are funded by Naked Wines, received two gold, eighteen silver, and forty-nine bronze medals.

Now in its 20th year, DWWA is respected globally for its diligent judging process. This year’s winners were decided upon by 236 specialist judges from 30 countries – including 16 Master Sommeliers and 53 Masters of Wine – tasting a total of 18,250 wines from 57 countries. DWWA broke a record this year for most wine entries to date.

The wines from Naked Wines recognized at this year’s awards celebrate the winery’s commitment to seeking out some of the world’s top independent winemakers and giving them the backing they need to make the best wine they’ve ever made. Through this model, Naked Wines funds over 90 independent winemakers in 14 countries and has launched over 400 exclusive wine brands to date. By selling directly to consumers, Naked Wines enables wine drinkers to enjoy high quality wines at a fraction of the cost.

“Our mission at Naked Wines is to connect everyday wine drinkers with the world’s best independent winemakers. We are so proud of our winemakers for receiving the distinguished recognition from Decanter World Wines Awards,” said Nick Devlin, CEO of Naked Wines. “The winemakers that Naked Wines partners with put their heart and soul into their wines, only producing the highest quality product. This prestigious award recognizes their commitment and we are thrilled to bring their award-winning wines directly to our customers.”

The medals were awarded to individual wines created by independent winemakers funded by Naked Wines. Rabbit & Spaghetti Clare Valley Riesling 2021 won a gold medal with a score of 95. Four Pinot Noirs took the biggest win with four silver medals, followed by three Cabernet Sauvignons. The following eighteen wines received silver medals, with scores ranging from 90 to 93.

Katie Jones La Gare Old Vine Syrah 2020

Jean Philippe Moulin Champagne Brut

Franck Massard Cepas Viejas 2018

Jean Philippe Moulin Champagne Rose

Matt Parish Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2021

Sam Plunkett Tait Hamilton Vineyard Shiraz 2021

Scott Peterson ROX of the Andes Argentina Malbec 2021

Ashley Holland Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2021

Benjamin Darnault Cru La Livinière Carignan 2019

Chris Baker Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir 2021

Ode to Harold by Daniel Baron Oakville Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Derek Rohlffs Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2021

Franc Dusak Sonoma Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Franck Massard Mas Sardana Cava NV

Matt Parish Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Matt Parish Reserve Petaluma Gap Chardonnay 2021

Stefano di Blasi Poggio di Guardia 2018

Stefano di Blasi IGT Toscana 2021

“It’s an honor for Naked Wines to have so many of our winemakers and their distinguished wines recognized with this great achievement,” said Lucy Devlin, Vice President of Wine. “It’s particularly special to receive this recognition for our wines from all over the world. From France to Australia to Oregon, bottles exclusive to Naked Wines are crafted by the best throughout the industry.”

About Naked Wines

Powered by the belief that great wine should be an everyday pleasure and not a privilege, Naked gives the world’s best winemakers the creative and financial freedom to make wines that inspire - supported by a community of passionate wine drinkers.

Naked Wines funds exclusive collaborations with worldwide independent winemakers like Daryl Groom (former: Penfolds Grange) Daniel Baron (former: Dominus, Silver Oak) Jesse Katz (Aperture, Devil’s Proof Vineyards), Megan & Ryan Glaab (former: PAX, Sine Qua Non) and Jean Philippe Moulin (former: Rothschild).

A virtuous circle is created where everyone is better off; customers get better wines for their money; and winemakers can focus their time in the winery, not on distribution and sales.

