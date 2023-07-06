Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,498 in the last 365 days.

Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3rd, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, August 3, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Opendoor Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 3, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

Contacts

Investors:
investors@opendoor.com

Media:
press@opendoor.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Opendoor to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3rd, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more