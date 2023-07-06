Capital Power to release second quarter 2023 financial results and host analyst conference call on August 2

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its second quarter 2023 results before the markets open on August 2, 2023. Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results.



Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

(800) 319-4610 (toll-free from Canada and USA)

Live webcast at www.capitalpower.com with an archive of the webcast available following the conclusion of the analyst conference call

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 MW of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 224 MW of renewable generation in Alberta and North Carolina, 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta, and approximately 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage systems in Ontario.

For more information, please contact :