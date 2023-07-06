Fogo de Chão Grows DFW Footprint With Fourth Dallas Location In North Irving

Leading Restaurant from Brazil Marks Ninth Texas Location with a Signed Lease at Cypress Waters

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its fourth Dallas location in North Irving later this year. Fogo has deep roots in the DFW Metroplex and has been headquartered in Dallas since the opening of its first U.S. location in Addison in 1997. The new restaurant in North Irving is slated to open later this year on the corner of Ranch Trail and LBJ Freeway at Cypress Waters, a 1,000-acre master-planned development, at 3080 Ranch Trail.



The announcement for a location in North Irving supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Quito, Ecuador, Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., and Paramus, N.J. with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Bolivia as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan. North Irving's thriving business sector, including numerous corporate headquarters and a bustling convention center, attracts a significant number of residents and visitors making it an ideal location for Fogo’s newest North Texas location.

"Since opening our first U.S. restaurant in Addison 26 years ago, the Dallas community has warmly welcomed our brand and our authentic dining experience," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Our founders expanding the brand from Brazil to Dallas in 1997 was no small feat and our success in the U.S. has laid the foundation for our global growth ever since. We’re excited to continue our expansion in the DFW area with a new location in North Irving and aim to give our guests the same experience of discovery that they have come to know us for in a new, elevated setting.”

Lucy Burns, Partner at Billingsley Co. adds, “We are delighted that Fogo de Chão has chosen Cypress Waters to further enhance its robust presence in North Texas. The introduction of Fogo de Chão's immersive dining experience is a remarkable and invaluable addition to the Waterfront development.”

Designed in partnership with award-winning architecture, planning and interior design firm SGD, the North Irving restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements the local Dallas community. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. A white Carrera marble Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti and more. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

The 9,700-square-foot restaurant located along the shores of the scenic and pristine North Lake within Cypress Waters, North Irving’s 1,000-acre waterfront dining, retail, and entertainment destination, marks the fourth Fogo location in Dallas-Fort Worth area, joined by restaurants in Addison, Uptown and Plano. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Billingsley Co.

Founded in 1978 by Lucy and Henry Billingsley, Billingsley Company expertly builds, owns, designs, finances, leases and manages their properties to ensure the future success of their investments and the success of their tenants. With over 6,000 Acres in DFW, Billingsley has built 5.8 Million SF Office, 624,000 SF of Retail, 8 Million SF of Industrial and over 8,500 units of Multi-Family.

Combining their relationships in the local market with their expertise in development, Billingsley Company provides expanded opportunities for their business partners. From raw land to build-to-suit projects and fully developed communities, they are engaged in each step of the process. Delivering smart design integrated with artistic works and natural spaces, Billingsley Company’s developments are life-enhancing communities in which to work, live, play, shop and dine. For further information, visit www.billingsleyco.com.

About Cypress Waters

Cypress Waters’ is a 1,000-acre sustainable, mixed-use, master-planned community with commercial office, retail, multi-family residences, and three schools. Located in the City of Dallas and the Coppell Independent School District, Cypress Waters offers a premier address and the best school system to its citizens. The campus reflects 21st century corporate values: environmentally sophisticated buildings, extensive natural landscaping, pedestrian trails and streets, and lakeside restaurants. There are regularly scheduled events and amenities abound, such as free weekly yoga and boot camp classes, a lunch shuttle to the restaurants, and on-demand car services for refueling, oil changes and car washes. Cypress Waters represents the lifestyle and values of Generations X, Y, and Z thereby enhancing the brands of our corporations.





