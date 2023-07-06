Body Ecology Reformulates Prebiotic Supplement for Immune, Gut and Digestive Health Benefits with BeniCaros® from NutriLeads BV

/EIN News/ -- WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Ecology has reformulated its dietary supplement EcoBloom™ as a prebiotic blend with award-winning BeniCaros® from NutriLeads BV. EcoBloom™ supports a stronger, faster immune system, a healthy gut microbiome and improved digestive health.

EcoBloom™ offers multifunctional health benefits in a convenient, tasteless powder formula that blends easily in smoothies, soups, sauces, dressings, baked goods and healthy desserts. It contains dietary fibers and prebiotics known for low gas production, including Sunfiber® from Indian guar bean, Acacia fiber from the acacia tree and the precision prebiotic fiber BeniCaros® made from upcycled carrot pomace.

“Most of us don’t eat enough natural fiber or have a hard time digesting it due to infections in the small intestine. EcoBloom™ helps ensure our body’s inner ecosystem gets the essential support needed for optimal digestive health,” said Donna Gates, M.Ed., ABAAHP, founder of Body Ecology. “And very importantly in this day and age, BeniCaros® helps train and strengthen the body’s natural defenses—enabling smarter and faster immune responses.”

The recommended daily serving of EcoBloom™ contains:

BeniCaros® (300 mgs), a soluble, precision prebiotic fiber scientifically known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I). Its medium to high specificity molecular structure creates a dual mechanism that trains innate immune cells to respond more quickly when challenged and targets specific beneficial gut microorganism to increase production of metabolites that support immune health.

Acacia fiber (3000 mgs), a soluble prebiotic fiber from the sap of the acacia tree that is native to parts of India, Africa and Pakistan. It is easy to digest and promotes healthy elimination.

Sunfiber® (3000 mgs), a galactomannan based soluble dietary and prebiotic fiber made from hydrolyzed guar gum from the Indian guar bean that supports digestive health and microflora balance.



“We are thrilled to have BeniCaros® as part of this innovative product from a company known for helping consumers achieve their health goals through diet and support of the complex gut ecosystem, the microbiome,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “BeniCaros® is clinically proven to selectively nourish beneficial gut microorganisms and train the innate immune system to be smarter and faster.”

For more information about EcoBloom™, including purchase options, visit the Body Ecology website.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive prebiotic fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros® has won several awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

About Body Ecology

Body Ecology offers numerous gut health products and cutting-edge information that help individuals restore and maintain a thriving microbiome. The company was founded by Donna Gates, M.Ed., ABAAHP, international best-selling author on digestive health, diet and nutrition. Over the past 25 years, Donna has become one of the most respected authorities in the field and her mission is to change the way the world eats. www.bodyecology.com

