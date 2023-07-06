Submit Release
Directful Wins AHLA Technology Acceleration Award for Advancing Hospitality Innovation

Hotelier Friendly Ai-Powered Platform Recognized for HTNG Standards Adoption

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Directful, an all-in-one SMS marketing solution designed to help hoteliers engage and win back lapsed guests is recognized by The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the leading hospitality association dedicated to supporting and advocating for the industry, as one of the winners of the inaugural AHLA Technology Acceleration Award.

The AHLA Technology Acceleration Award is an annual recognition program that celebrates companies' efforts in advancing innovation within the hospitality sector. This year's award specifically highlights companies that have adopted HTNG Express, a cutting-edge solution that streamlines the process for post-booking hotel property system integrations, reducing the time from months to just days.

"We are truly honored to receive the AHLA Technology Acceleration Award," said Sevket Seyalioglu, CEO at Directful. "We are dedicated to helping hotels unlock the power of their guest data, simplifying guest engagement, driving retention, and generating incremental revenue through one-to-one marketing strategies. Adopting HTNG Express fully aligns with our mission to empower hotels with progressive technology and create lasting connections directly with their guests."

In the hospitality industry, where an estimated 70% of guests do not return to the same property, and as many as 40% of guest profiles remain unusable due to a lack of guest contact information, Directful offers an effective solution. By integrating directly with a hotel's PMS, the Directful consent engine unlocks guest profiles and simplifies the process of engaging with past guests, enticing them to return to the property via direct channels.

The winners were officially announced during The Hospitality Show at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from June 27 to June 29, 2023.

