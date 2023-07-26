Biotech Ingredient Market Size, Share, Key Players, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biotech Ingredient Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biotech ingredient market size is predicted to reach $71.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
The growth in the biotech ingredient market is due to rising demand for generic medicines. Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the biotech ingredient market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., International Flavors & Fragrance (IFF) Inc., Novartis AG.
Biotech Ingredient Market Segments
• By Type: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Biosimilars
• By Expression Systems: Mammalian Expression Systems, Microbial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Plant Expression Systems, Insect Expression Systems
• By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Cleaning Products, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global biotech ingredient market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biotech ingredients refer to chemical components produced by microbes, most commonly yeast, yeast-like organisms, or algae that have their DNA edited such that their metabolism results in a commercially viable compound. These ingredients are safer and are often less expensive for consumers.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Biotech Ingredients Market Trends
4. Biotech Industry Growth Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Biotech Ingredient Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Biotech Ingredient Market Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
