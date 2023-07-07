Four from Service Electric Co. Receive MEA Meritorious Service Awards
MEA honors four employees of Service Electric Co. for their honorable actions while on the job for CenterPoint Energy.
Their actions are a testament to who they are and to the training they receive as Service Electric Co. employees.”BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to present Ricky Russelburg, Grayson Jones, Dustin Logan, and Jacob Jones of Service Electric Co. for going above and beyond while on the job for CenterPoint Energy. All were nominated by Andrew Buehn, operations supervisor for CenterPoint Energy.
The crew was traveling between work locations when they spotted a citizen flagging them down to help a man lying in the yard. Immediately, Russelburg ordered the driver to stop and the crew went into action. Russelburg instructed Logan to grab the CPR kit off their truck and then asked Jones to call 911. At first Russelburg thought maybe the man lying in the yard was mauled by dogs, so he had crew members assess the scene for safety.
Once they determined it was safe to approach, Russelburg discovered that the man had a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was awake, so the crew stood by ready to provide CPR should his condition worsen. While waiting for EMT’s to arrive, Russelburg was able to keep the victim awake and contacted his wife.
“MEA is honored to present the Meritorious Service Award to these four individuals,” said John Gann, membership sr. vice president of MEA. “Their actions are a testament to who they are and to the training they receive as Service Electric Co. employees.”
CenterPoint Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a long-time member of MEA. They are a domestic energy delivery company, with more than 8,900 employees, that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and energy services operations.
The MEA Meritorious Service Award recognizes those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at MEAenergy.org/awards.
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 115 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.
