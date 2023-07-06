Opening of a plant for manufacturing of polyethylene pipes "Mirob" LLC in the city of Buston

TAJIKISTAN, July 6 - On July 6, in Buston, Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a plant for manufacturing of polyethylene pipes "Mirob" LLC.

The plant for the production of polyethylene pipes with 15 permanent jobs was built by the Sharifovs family in the industrial zone of the city of Buston to welcome the 35th anniversary of state independence, within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development" - 2022-2026.

The company produces 16 types of polyethylene pipes with diameters from 15 to 315 millimeters. The length of pipes is produced from 6 to 100 meters depending on their diameter.

The production capacity of the industrial enterprise is from 400 to 500 meters per day and from 50 to 60 thousand meters of quality polyethylene pipes per year.

During the acquaintance with the process of production in the newly built enterprise the Leader of the Nation highly appreciated the constructive initiative of the local businessman and considered the establishment of the industrial enterprise as an example for the production of import-substituting and export-oriented products.

Two modern technological lines from the People's Republic of China have been installed in the enterprise, and up to 10 tons of raw material - PE 100 polyethylene is processed to the final stage for the production of pipes per month. Raw materials are mainly imported from the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to experts, polyethylene pipes produced by the new enterprise meet international requirements in terms of appearance and quality, and are competitive in the markets.

Today, polyethylene pipes are widely used in the field of water and sewerage, gas supply system, for the protection of electric cables and wires, and irrigation in the field of agriculture. If there is an increase in orders from the population, construction companies, and market demand for polyethylene pipes, the volume of production will increase, and the number of employees will also go up.

Samples of manufactured products were presented on the premises of the polyethylene pipe production plant "Mirob" LLC.

It was reported that currently there are 51 industrial enterprises in the city of Buston, where 20 types of products are produced, including import substitution goods. In the 5 months of this year, industrial products worth 255 million somoni were produced in Buston, which is 11.2 million somoni more than the same period last year and is equal to 105 percent.

It should be said that domestic investors and entrepreneurs make a valuable contribution to the implementation of the fourth national goal - rapid industrialization of the country. This measure lays a real foundation in the growth of self-production and in providing residents with jobs and good wages.