Opening of a commercial and entertainment center "Khonai man" in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, July 6 - On July 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a commercial and entertainment center "Khonai man" (My house) next to the stadium of the 20th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in the city of Khujand.

The service facility consists of 3 floors and is built on an area of almost 6,000 square meters with a modern design and meets modern architectural standards.

In total, 70 people are employed in the center, and in the future, the number of employees will be increased to 100 by expanding the scope of activity.

Construction work on the service facility was started in 2019. In two years, 90 experienced specialists were employed to build the facility with a beautiful design, in accordance with the requirements of the time and meeting international standards.

On the first floor of the building, the first representative office of "Yovar" LLC in Sughd Province has been established. Here, everyone can use the services of a large shopping center, a pharmacy, and a point of sale of electronic equipment. Every day, around the clock, customers can get quality products, more than 60 percent of which are domestically produced.

On the second floor, the "Jysk" brand store began to operate, selling furniture and home appliances. There is an entertainment center for children on the third floor of the facility.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered the implementation of the action plan for the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan important for the beautification and development of the cities and districts, raising the level of employment of population and the development of the economy.

On this day, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, presented gifts to 100 orphans and had a sincere conversation with them.

The establishment and modernization of facilities and adaptation of education and living conditions of orphans to the needs of the times is the result of constant support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.