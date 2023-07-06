Commissioning of a plant for paper processing and manufacturing of polygraphic products "Papyrus" LLC in Khujand city

TAJIKISTAN, July 6 - On July 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon commissioned a plant for paper processing and manufacturing of polygraphic products "Papyrus" LLC in the city of Khujand and got acquainted with its production process. possibilities.

As the Head of State was informed, the production enterprise is mainly involved in paper processing and production of school, technical, work notebooks and albums.

The enterprise is equipped with a modern production line that fully ensures product quality and operates according to international standards.

The daily capacity of the enterprise is 150-200 thousand different notebooks and albums, which is equal to 4.5 million pieces per month. 140-150 tons of raw materials are processed to produce this quantity of products.

The products produced by the enterprise are import substitutes and export oriented. About 98 percent of the produced products are intended for export.

The new production enterprise "Papyrus" was built by a local businessman within the framework of the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and is considered a favorable basis for achieving the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country.

During the meeting, the Head of State highly appreciated the manufactured products and the work of the workers, and guided the representatives of the private sector to use more of the benefits offered by the Government of the country and in this context to increase the production of products.

The opening of such enterprises and workshops will lead to the production of competitive import-substituting products, and in the future they will be able to further increase the country's export potential. Because the demand for such high-quality products is very high not only at home, but also abroad.

The construction of this facility began in 2022, taking into account the requirements of modern times, it was built on an area of about one and a half hectares of land, and also has other auxiliary facilities.

The development of the industry, increasing the production capacity, providing the residents of the country with new jobs and in this context reducing the level of poverty are among the main issues that are constantly under the attention of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

That is why the number of industrial enterprises is increasing year by year in the republic, and the volume of production of industrial products is boosting exponentially.