Commissioning of "Sadaf" diagnostic and treatment center in Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, July 6 - On July 6, in continuation of his working tour in the cities and districts of Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a newly constructed building of "Sadaf" diagnostic and treatment center in Navbahor neighborhood of Khujand city.

The diagnostic and treatment center was built by the local businessman Naimjon Turaev as part of the construction work in honor of the great national holiday - the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

As soon as the healthcare facilities were put into use, 40 highly qualified specialists were provided with well-paid jobs.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that the construction of this facility began in September 2022 and was completed on time. Diagnostic and treatment center has 12 rooms and 34 beds for patients.

This facility was built using domestically produced building materials and involving local builders on a total area of 0.17 hectares.

"Sadaf" diagnostic and treatment center offers a wide range of medical services, such as aesthetic surgery of the jaw and face, implant placement, and a heart clinic.

The new, beautiful and modern building consists of 4 floors and a basement, and is equipped with all modern medical and therapeutic equipment, including a spike laser, which is available from the Republic of Korea.

The modern diagnostic and treatment center "Sadaf" has a canteen and a meeting hall with 40 seats.

The new building has modern dental medical equipment, a microscope for surgical operations, X-ray for the jaw and face, a physiotherapy room, a children's recreation and entertainment hall, and doctor's offices.

In the modern center, all diagnostics and treatments are carried out with high quality.

Honorable Leader of the Nation highly commended the businessman's initiative to provide modern conditions for dental diagnosis and treatment as an example.