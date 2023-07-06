Government tasks Swedish Migration Agency with setting up return centres

SWEDEN, July 6 - The Government has tasked the Swedish Migration Agency with setting up return centres to house rejected asylum seekers. In these centres, the Migration Agency will actively work to motivate the people there to return voluntarily, and will provide advice, guidance and practical support.

“Increasing the number of returns is a very important priority for the Government. Setting up return centres is one of several measures to ensure that people who have been issued with a refusal-of-entry or expulsion order actually leave the country,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

In June 2022, the Swedish Migration Agency was tasked with producing a report on how return centres could be established. The Swedish Migration Agency presented its report in January 2023 (Ju2022/02319) and the Government has now chosen to proceed with the proposal to set up return centres.

“There are many advantages associated with people issued with a refusal-of-entry or expulsion order staying in return centres. It makes it clear that the asylum process has come to an end and that return should be the main focus. It will also make the Agency’s work easier,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard.

The Swedish Migration Agency will begin work immediately. It is required to regularly report to the Government Offices on progress made and to submit a progress report by 1 December 2023.