The Mystery of a Small Town Unravels in New Supernatural Gothic Thriller
THE TOWN THAT TIME FORGOT by Elizabeth Donley-Leer
The underlying tones are the hypocrisy of religion, the extent parents will go to for their children, and how even good people will do horrible things when they think it's for the greater good.”UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the fastest-growing genres today in literary fiction is the Young Adult Horror category for ages 18-40. And now there’s a new entry into this class for those who thrive on supernatural elements, devil connections, vivid characters and multi-decade time-transitional plots.
— Woodhall Press
The award-winning novel THE TOWN THAT TIME FORGOT, a new supernatural gothic thriller by Elizabeth Donley-Leer just released by Woodhall Press, takes place in Oakwood, a fictional small East Coast town where the town council attempts to keep life peaceful and its citizens safe in 1944 during WWII as the town’s young men are being killed in unusually high numbers. Enter Mr. Blanchard, a community outcast with suspected ties to the devil who has a contract to protect them for a small price.
Blanchard’s contract conditions state that Oakwood’s citizens and their descendants will remain safe as long as they stay in the town and the council performs an annual human sacrifice. Only the council, aka the “secret seven,” who have been entrusted with the duties of keeping the contract, shall know of the devilish deal. Complete devastation will befall the town and its citizens should the contract be broken.
Jump to 1984 when journalism student Jim Norton decides to write an article about the quaint town that time forgot. Doing his research, he finds a creepy pattern of unexplainable supposed accidental deaths.
Will Norton’s research lead to Oakwood’s demise or his own?
The underlying tones of this book are the hypocrisy of religion, the extent that parents will go to protect their children, and how even good people will do horrible things when they think they are doing something for the greater good. The theme that every action has a consequence runs throughout this thought-provoking page turner.
THE TOWN THAT TIME FORGOT is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets wherever books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Elizabeth Donley-Leer is Silver Medalist of When Words Count’s Pitch Week XXVI competition and a former freelance Children's Book Primary Editor for an upstart online publishing company focused on international cultural children's books. Her writing experience includes online articles, blogging, SEO ad work, web content, catalog descriptions, and travel destination articles. Additionally, she has written and self-published two children’s books, The Fish Who Wanted To Fly and Passing Ships Are Not Always Quiet, has been a reviewer for the 2012 Denver Film Festival, and is a published poet. For more, visit Woodhallpress.com.
David LeGere
Woodhall Press
+1 203-807-8321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram