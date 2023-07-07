NEW High Heat LED High Bay Lights - IP66, IK10, 3G/5G vibration rated, AND EXTREME-LIFE

High-Heat LED High Bay Lights from Access Fixtures

HAWT LED high heat high bays are designed for operation in environments with temperatures up to 100°C/212°F. IP66, IK10, 3G/5G vibration rated, EXTREME-LIFE

By coupling top-of-the-range lighting with industry-leading durability and high-temperature performance, HAWT fixtures are the perfect lighting solution for manufacturing & heat-processing facilities” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of HAWT, a brand-new collection of high-heat LED high bay lighting fixtures. HAWT are the ultimate high hear-tolerant LED lighting solution as they are EXTREME LIFE L70 rated @ 100,000 hours, even in operating temperatures of up to 100°C/212°F. HAWTs are ideally suited to locations with high ambient temperatures or heat processing, such as steel mills and power plants. A variety of wattage options are available, including 50w, 100w, 150w, 200w, 300w, and 450w fixtures.

Each fixture is available in a range of Kelvin temperature options, ranging from a warm white 2700K to a bright white 5000K. These heat-resistant LED fixtures are industrial strength, and perfect for a manufacturing setting. This durability is provided by its aluminum alloy housing and its ability to withstand moisture, force, and vibrations: all HAWTs are IP66 rated for wet locations, IK10 impact resistant, and able to withstand 3G/5G vibrations. Additionally, the HAWT is also field repairable and features a vandal-resistant design. Access Fixtures also provides a photometric design service to tailor any lighting solution to your precise needs, and with HAWT there are 15 different optics options to choose from to ensure that the light gets to where you need it.

“HAWT is built for high heat tolerance which is necessary for many applications in the LED lighting fixture market”, said Access Fixtures CEO Steven Rothschild. “By coupling top-of-the-range lighting with industry-leading durability and high-temperature performance, HAWT fixtures are the perfect lighting solution for many manufacturing and heat processing facilities.”

HAWT fixtures are available in a range of beam angle options incorporating a variety of wideness options, from Type I (narrow) to Type V (medium-wide). The efficiency of this fixture can be enhanced by purchasing an optional microwave motion sensor, which ensures that the light is only on when you need it. 10KV surge protection is standard, with 20KV surge protection is optional for an extra price. HAWT can be manufactured with a remote LED driver, protecting the LED driver from heat and increasing the heat tolerance. A 3’ power cord comes as standard, with 6’, 12’, and 18’ options available as an optional extra. Due to its high-quality build and heat-resistant capabilities, the HAWT is perfect for sectors such as manufacturing, sewerage, resource mining, power generation, and more.

