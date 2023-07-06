Syntiant Named ‘Best Places to Work’ for Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leader in edge AI deployment, today announced it has been listed as one of 2023’s “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal for the fourth consecutive year.



“It’s an honor to be considered one of the best places to work in such a dynamic business environment as Orange County,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “We invest a lot in our employees and company culture and understand how important it is for team members to value where they work and what they do. We are constantly amazed at their dedication, camaraderie and innovations that are making edge AI a reality across the globe.”

With its industry-leading hardware and software edge AI technology, Syntiant continues to be recognized as a global leader in providing end-to-end deep learning solutions across a wide range of consumer and industrial applications, from earbuds and smart refrigerators to automobiles and manufacturing equipment. Recent milestones include:

Named 2022’s “Start-Up to Watch” by the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and listed on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

The NDP200 Neural Decision Processor awarded “Best Product of the Year” by the tinyML Foundation, which bestows the designation for commercial hardware, software or system product that brought the most significant technological advances in the tinyML marketplace.

The introduction of the NDP115 Neural Decision Processor, a compact, ultra-low-power microchip for always-on voice and sensor applications built using the company’s Syntiant Core 2™ inference engine than can run multiple neural network loads at under 1mW.

The availability of a full suite of pre-trained and customizable deep learning models for computer vision applications, such as image detection, tracking and classification.

The “Best Places to Work in Orange County” recognizes the county’s best places of employment through an in-depth assessment that includes companywide employee surveys. More information regarding the selection process for the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” can be located at https://bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com/home.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

