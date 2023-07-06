MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Lyell Immunopharma

/EIN News/ -- Lyell Immunopharma to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform in its T cell product candidates targeting solid tumors.



ROCKVILLE, Md., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research, today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL) with Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a clinical stage T cell reprogramming company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lyell Immunopharma obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is eligible to receive platform licensing fees, clinical milestone payments and sales-based payments.

“At MaxCyte, our goal is to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives, and it is through collaborations such as this that we can achieve success,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “We look forward to supporting Lyell Immunopharma in its development of solid tumor treatments for patients with unmet needs.”

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically-validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics. Each of MaxCyte’s strategic partnerships generates pre-commercial milestone revenue and the vast majority include sales-based payments.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

