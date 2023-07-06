Polymer Nanomembrane Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 1,787.6 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 attained revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟖𝟔.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is expected to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟕𝟖𝟕.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏,
growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. In terms of volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 𝟖.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The global desire for cutting-edge wastewater treatment technologies is a major driver of the polymer nanomembrane market growth. The volume of wastewater produced is likely to increase due to population expansion, urbanization, and industrialization, which will raise the demand for cutting-edge technology like polymer nanomembranes. The industry is likely to expand more in the upcoming years, creating new chances for market participants to launch cutting-edge goods and services.
Due to the developments in nanotechnology and a stronger emphasis on sustainability, the global market has been expanding steadily. Due to their rising use in various industries, polymer nanomembranes have been produced and consumed more frequently worldwide. Production and consumption have increased significantly throughout the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea.
One of the main drivers of the expansion of the water and wastewater business is the growing issue of water scarcity. The UN estimates that 2.2 billion people lack access to clean drinking water and that the scarcity of water is growing by 1% annually. Additionally, more than 80% of wastewater is released into the environment untreated. As per the UN World Water Development Report 2020, manufacturing consumes 19% of fresh water, and it is likely to use 24% by 2050.
In the upcoming years, the polymer nanomembranes market may see further growth prospects due to the increase in demand for athleisure. The athleisure gear industry is growing by the rising popularity of sports and fitness. While acting as an impermeable membrane for water, polymer nanomembrane improves the permeability of air and water vapors. The market for nanomembranes in textile applications is likely to develop as athleisure fashion becomes more popular.
𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟖.𝟑%
As of 2021, the polyacrylonitrile segment dominated the global polymer nanomembranes market, accounting for 38.3% of total market revenue. The hydroxylamine-induced phase inversion method is used to create polyacrylonitrile membranes, which have a high flux and separation efficiency for a range of oil-in-water emulsions. Due to their low oil grip, these membranes have outstanding antifouling qualities and are recyclable.
𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟖𝟐.𝟓 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
The amount of wastewater generated globally reached 400 billion gallons per day in 2022, and this amount is likely to rise due to a number of reasons, including population growth, urbanization, and industrialization. China, the United States, and India are the top three countries for producing wastewater. This is largely due to their vast populations and industrial activity, which considerably increase the demand for wastewater treatment options like polymer nanomembranes.
The demand for advanced wastewater treatment technologies, such as polymer nanomembranes, has been fueled by strict government restrictions that have been enacted globally to prevent water pollution and promote wastewater recycling. The development of the polymer nanomembrane market has been considerably impacted by regulations, including the Water Framework Directive (WFD) of the European Union, the Clean Water Act (CWA) of the United States, and the Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law of China.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟕𝟕.𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America has over 38% of the market's total revenue, making it the region with the strongest growth. The need for cutting-edge wastewater treatment technologies is due to several factors, including well-developed infrastructure and strict environmental requirements. Another factor in the region's market dominance is its extensive and diverse industrial sector, which produces a sizable volume of wastewater.
Further expansion is due to the region's high standard of living and urbanization rates, which raise wastewater production and the need for cutting-edge wastewater treatment solutions. Strong R&D skills and an inventive culture in the area offer companies the chance to launch cutting-edge technologies that can meet the region's changing wastewater treatment needs.
Thus, the market's growth and development are expected to be further fueled by North America's continuous dominance in the polymer nanomembrane industry, making it a crucial region for market players to concentrate on.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟎% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The polymer nanomembrane market is highly competitive, with the top five players, Dupont De Nemours, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH, and Pall Corporation, collectively holding over 34% of the market share. These companies have a strong focus on research and development, offering advanced membrane technologies and solutions for various industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. They have a global presence and serve customers in multiple countries, leveraging their strong distribution networks.
With a contribution of more than 10% to global revenue, Dupont De Nemours, Inc. stands out as a significant participant. The company has been able to hold onto its market position thanks to a diverse product line and innovative skills. Additionally, Nitto Denko Corporation, Koch Separation Solutions, MICRODYN-NADIR GmbH, and Pall Corporation have a significant market presence and provide solutions and goods that are competitive.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
• Nitto Denko Corporation
• Koch Separation Solutions
• MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH
• Pall Corporation
• Synder Filtration, Inc.
• Alfa Laval AB
• Pentair - X-Flow
• Toray Industries, Inc.
• Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)
• Polyethylene (PE)
• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
• Polyamide
• Polypropylene
• Polyethersulfone (PES)
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Water & Wastewater Treatment
• Chemical
• Electronics
• Oil & Gas
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceutical & Biomedical
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• Malaysia
• Thailand
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
