Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4700 block of Meade Street, Northeast
Detectives from MPD’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 4700 block of Meade Street, Northeast.
At approximately 12:53 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers and detectives determined there were nine shooting victims. Two of the victims were juveniles. All of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at area hospitals.
The suspect’s vehicle, possibly a blue Hyundai Tucson last seen displaying DC tags GC5338, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.