Michael the “Playmaker” Irvin Joins the Asset Entities Team as a Key Player in Expansion of AE360DDM and its Social Media Marketing

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, has entered into an agreement with Michael Irvin, former NFL Superstar, Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, three time Super Bowl Champion, and Emmy Award winning Sports Analyst as a consultant in the area of Sports and Entertainment and to contribute to the expansion of AE.360.DDM and its suite of services, including Asset Entities’ social media marketing and other areas.



The Company believes Michael’s presence and involvement with the Company’s Discord Design, Development, and Management (DDM) services and social media marketing at the college and professional level, and in media and entertainment, will give Asset Entities opportunities to expand the reach of its Discord services into new and exciting arenas. Michael has extensive experience and knowledge in all aspects of sports and entertainment and has a rare and unique ability as well as a media platform which allows him to relate to other professional athletes, fans, and sport enthusiasts.

“Adding Michael Irvin to the Asset Entities team as a consultant is a dream come true for our company. Michael is an icon in professional sports and media and entertainment,” commented Asset Entities’ CEO Arshia Sarkhani. “We believe Michael will be an invaluable asset to the Company and will give us an opportunity to expand our presence in our growing verticals. We are expecting some big plays from the “Playmaker” as we grow and expand our services,” said Sarkhani.

Michael Irvin played his entire 12-year career as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and won three Super Bowls. In 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Irvin played college football for the Hurricanes at the University of Miami where he won a NCAA Division I National Championship in 1987.

Along with Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, Michael was one of three key Cowboys offensive players, known as "The Triplets", who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl Championships in 1992, 1993, and 1995. Michael was nicknamed the “Playmaker” due to his incredible ability to make big plays in big games during his pro and college careers.

“I have been fortunate to build and win championships on every level, so I know what a championship team looks like. With Asset Entities, I am joining another championship team”, commented Michael Irvin. “Seeing firsthand what Asset Entities is doing on the Discord platform is innovative and incredible”, says Irvin.

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com or https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors including those that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



