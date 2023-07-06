Eat & Beyond’s Portfolio Company, Purpose ESG, Announces Strategic Partnership with ClimateDoor

Expands Purpose ESG’s strategic partnership into CO2 abatement advisory and government funding services

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative protein sector is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. (“Purpose ESG”), an investment issuer building a portfolio of Clean Tech companies that support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes, has formed a strategic partnership with ClimateDoor, a Growth-as-a-Service (GaaS) provider. The partnership reflects Purpose ESG’s commitment to continue building on its proven partnership successes to date with both Canadian capital markets leaders and global conglomerates to identify and incubate Clean Tech business success in Canada.

“We are excited to partner with ClimateDoor to advance our shared vision of a sustainable and

prosperous future through the clean economy,” said Purpose ESG's CEO, Young Bann. “Purpose ESG brings to the partnership an integral platform that will connect essential expertise while making it easy for shareholders to invest in Clean Tech. We also bring a structured process and the operational excellence which are vital to the selection of candidates for investment portfolio companies through to execution, and for facilitating additional business developments.”

ClimateDoor offers a comprehensive suite of Growth-as-a-Service (GaaS) solutions designed to help businesses in the clean economy secure funding, forge strategic partnerships, and drive growth. With their expertise in capital raising, government relations, business development, and carbon credits, they empower companies to navigate the complex landscape of the clean economy and achieve their sustainability goals. ClimateDoor’s innovative approach and proven track record make them a valuable ally for businesses seeking to make a positive environmental impact while achieving financial success.

"Our partnership with Purpose ESG is integral for us and for the clean economy as a whole,” commented Nick Findler, President at ClimateDoor. “By joining forces, we can combine our expertise in growth strategies and investment capabilities to unlock the full potential of scaling companies dedicated to environmental sustainability. Together, we will empower these companies with the necessary resources, knowledge, and access to propel their impact on the planet's health.”

Purpose ESG's CEO, Young Bann, added: “This collaboration is a testament to our shared goals of building a more sustainable future and delivering outsized returns to our investors."

For more information about Purpose ESG

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Young Bann, CEO

young@purposeesg.com

778-887-8912

ABOUT EAT & BEYOND

Eat & Beyond is an investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech and sustainability. Led by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food and sustainability sectors, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

For more information about Eat & Beyond

ABOUT PURPOSE ESG HOLDINGS INC.

Purpose ESG Holdings Inc. (“Purpose ESG”) is an investment issuer building a portfolio of Clean Tech companies that support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes, with a focus on electrification, energy transitions, circular economy, carbon and new tech. Purpose ESG provides its investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth of a portfolio of breakthrough technologies and value chain solutions with market leadership potential. The Company works closely with its portfolio companies to drive their growth and success, ultimately working to build a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable future. Learn more: purposeesg.com

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: young@purposeesg.com

ABOUT CLIMATEDOOR

ClimateDoor is a leading Growth-as-a-Service (GaaS) provider dedicated to supporting businesses in the clean economy. With a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions, ClimateDoor helps companies secure funding, forge strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth. Their expertise spans various areas, including capital raising, government relations, business development, and carbon credits.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: nick@climatedoor.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to Purpose ESG was supplied by Purpose ESG for inclusion herein, and Eat & Beyond directors and officers have relied on Purpose ESG for such information.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com