Harbourfront Wealth Appoints Head of Corporate Development to Meet Firm Growth Demands

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), a national leading independent wealth advisory and investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Brian Mennis as the organization’s new Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. Operating out of Harbourfront’s Calgary office, Mennis will lead the growing division of recruitment professionals at the firm and support advisors and nearly 300 staff in 28 branches across Canada.



In this new role, Mennis will drive Harbourfront’s continued expansion of best in class recruiting processes, corporate development practices, and mentorship as more advisory teams join the firm. He brings extensive recruiting experience and is skilled at developing and mentoring other corporate development personnel.

“Harbourfront is the fastest growing independent firm on the street with advisors bringing big books of business and delivering tremendous value to their clients,” says Mennis. “I’m confident in my choice to lead the solid recruitment team at Harbourfront and excited for our exponential growth plans.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian Mennis as a leader and industry veteran to our team as we continue adding like-minded entrepreneurial advisors to Harbourfront,” says Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Harbourfront. “With Brian’s keen understanding of advisor needs and a track record of success leading a team of over 100 advisors, he’ll be pivotal in expanding our advisory branches across the country.”

An active member of the community, Mennis is involved in supporting community charities such as the Alzheimer’s Walk & Run, Alpha House, The Calgary Food Bank, Children’s Wish Foundation, Missing Children Society of Canada, and the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Founded in 2013, the independent wealth management and planning advisory group is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., and has a rapidly growing network that currently consists of 28 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. For more information about Harbourfront Wealth Management, please visit: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Magee, Communications Director

Harbourfront Wealth Management

amagee@harbourfrontwealth.com

778-200-5179