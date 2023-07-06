gammaCore™ Non-Invasive Vagal Nerve Stimulation Selected for Study Funded by the National Football League (NFL) and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) on Alleviating Concussion Symptoms

/EIN News/ -- ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that its gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) has been selected to be a part of studies on effects of cannabinoids and alternative care on athlete pain management and performance. The NFL and NFLPA are jointly awarding two research grants to independent medical researchers at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) and Emory University.



The grants will fund investigations into innovative, first-of-their-kind, alternative pain management methods that could benefit NFL players, and society at large. These awards are the second round chosen by the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee (PMC), which aims to facilitate research to better understand and improve potential alternative pain management treatments for NFL players.

nVNS will be used in “A Pilot Study Assessing Non-Invasive Treatment of Refractory Post-Concussion Headache Pain," led by Dr. Erika Petersen and researchers at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN). The randomized study will compare nVNS and cannabidiol (CBD) in contact sport athletes experiencing Post-Traumatic Headache (PTH) to current standard of care treatment.

PTH is one of the most common aftereffects of concussion or other traumatic brain injury. PTH is a poorly treated, highly debilitating headache disorder where medications and other options for treatment are not very effective. Given that nearly 4 million Americans are diagnosed with concussions annually, PTH should be considered a substantial public health concern. The pilot data gathered in this study will guide future investigations into treatment of patients with post-traumatic headache.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to be part of a study that focuses on alternative care options for pain management and performance,” said Dr. Peter Staats, Chief Medical Officer at electroCore. “Post-Traumatic Headache as an area of focus for electroCore is a natural progression from our cleared indications in primary headache. We are hopeful that nVNS will prove to be a pain management option for athletes, military personnel, or anyone suffering from pain associated with PTH.”

About the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee

The Joint Pain Management Committee is comprised of medical experts appointed by the league and the NFLPA. The Committee works to establish uniform standards for club practices and policies regarding pain management and the use of prescription medications by NFL players.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore is self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore™ is intended to provide non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on the side of the neck for preventive treatment of migraine and the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine in patients 12 and older. gammaCore is also indicated for adjunctive use for preventive treatment of cluster headache, acute treatment of episodic cluster headache, and treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania in adult patients. gammaCore should not be used by people with an active implantable medical device. Please refer to gammaCore.com or the Instructions for Use for complete safety information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, cautions, and instructions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results from work being conducted as part of the two research grants to independent medical researchers at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) and Emory University on effects of cannabinoids and alternative care on athlete pain management and performance, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies, electroCore's business prospects, its sales and marketing and product development plans, future cash flow projections, anticipated costs, its product portfolio or potential markets for its technologies, the availability and impact of payor coverage, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore nVNS in particular to concussion and PTH, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize TAC-STIM™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. The results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of results of future preclinical studies, clinical trials, or commercial success. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.



