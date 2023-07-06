SecureTech Retains SEC Attorney Jonathan D. Leinwand, P.A.

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), an emerging growth company that develops and markets cutting-edge security and safety devices, products, and technologies such as Top Kontrol® and its early-stage cybersecurity and cryptocurrency technology incubator Piranha Blockchain, announces that it has retained SEC attorney Jonathan D. Leinwand, P.A. to assist it with the removal of OTC Markets’ recent Caveat Emptor designation and to ensure SecureTech continues to adhere to OTC Markets’ “Stock Promotion: Best Practices for Issuers” moving forward.



Mr. Leinwand has extensive experience working with securities regulators, including OTC Markets, and has successfully assisted other clients with removing Caveat Emptor designations. SecureTech’s Board of Directors is confident that Mr. Leinwand will successfully navigate SecureTech through the Caveat Emptor removal process.

SecureTech’s President and CEO, Kao Lee, commented, “We take this Caveat Emptor designation very seriously and sought out an attorney with the experience and specialized expertise in working with OTC Markets towards removing Caveat Emptor designations. We believe Jonathan’s past successes in this area of securities regulation will help expedite the process of having the Caveat Emptor designation removed from SecureTech’s common stock.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company that develops and markets security and safety devices, products, and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is developing advanced cybersecurity technologies for blockchain and cryptocurrency systems and platforms involving cryptocurrency mining, digital asset storage and protection, and cryptocurrency trading platforms. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com, topkontrol.com, and piranhablockchain.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management’s estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations

+1 (651) 317-8990

ir@securetechinnovations.com