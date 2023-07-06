Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, will host a conference call on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its operations and financial results from the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2023. The Company will also provide guidance for full year fiscal 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued before the market open on the same day.



Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13739906

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Applied Digital’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 1.00 p.m. Eastern time July 24, 2023 through August 7, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13739906

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

APLD@gateway-grp.com