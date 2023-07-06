Award-Winning Tequila Brand, Altos, Serves Up Summertime with New Ready to Serve Margarita

/EIN News/ -- Just in time for summer, Altos’ newest cocktail helps Canadians elevate their at-home happy hour without the fuss





Altos Ready to Serve Margarita delivers a bar-quality cocktail without the fuss

TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians love summer; for many it marks a time for socializing with friends and family on a sunlit patio, backyard or living room, often with a refreshing cocktail in hand. And with margaritas on the rise in Canada, Altos, the popular tequila brand known for its premium Plata Tequila, is on a mission to help Canadians squeeze the most out of summer by eliminating the prepwork for their favourite cocktail! New this summer, Altos Ready to Serve Classic Lime Margarita , delivers a bar-quality cocktail without the fuss, simply pour over ice and enjoy. It’s as easy as that!

Canadians’ tastes are evolving and margaritas are quickly rising to the top of the pack! In fact, as Canadians increasingly reach for tequila-based drinks, margaritas have become the second most popular cocktail in bars & restaurants, and it’s no wonder why! A classic marg is lip-smackingly delicious but also perfect for summer entertaining. What’s more, Altos Ready to Serve Classic Lime Margarita is made with some of the highest-quality ingredients, including, Altos Plata tequila, natural lime flavor, agave syrup and triple sec, delivering a bar-quality cocktail without the fuss, or need to squeeze countless limes.

“Altos Tequila always has its ear to the ground, keeping an eye out for the latest consumer trends. When margaritas emerged as the #2 cocktail in Canada, we knew Canadians were looking for an at-home margarita option that didn’t compromise on the most important factor, taste,” says Kevin de Graaf, Senior Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. “With Altos Ready to Serve Margarita, Canadians can forget about prepwork and just enjoy their favourite cocktail with their favourite people.”

Altos Ready to Serve Margarita is a versatile cocktail, ideal for all occasions, from catching up with friends and family during an at-home happy hour, to celebrating summer long weekends. Beyond a convenient cocktail choice, this must-have margarita elevates any hosting scenario, so you can stay out of the kitchen and be present in the moment.

“Between the endless lime-squeezing and the dreaded clean up, making a pitcher of margaritas can be an arduous task. So in the moments when you want to whip up a refreshing marg in a flash, Altos Ready to Serve Margarita is here to help. And your guests are sure to thank you for it,” says Kevin de Graaf, Senior Brand Manager, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited.



Altos Ready to Serve Classic Lime Margarita is now available at select retailers across Canada. Share how your serving up summertime with Altos Ready to Serve Margarita by tagging @altostequila and using the hashtags #ReadyToServe #ReadyToEnjoy.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

