Ulike Air 3: The Must-Have Hair Removal Device at $70 off this Prime Day

/EIN News/ -- New York City, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ulike, an industry leader in at-home hair removal technology, is pleased to announce an exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal for their signature product, the Ulike Air 3. With a generous $70 discount, users can enjoy top-tier hair removal at an unbeatable price from July 11 through July 16.









The Ulike Air 3’s user-centered design incorporates Sapphire Ice-Cooling technology and Intense Pulse Light (IPL) to facilitate efficient and painless hair removal. Its ergonomic design, complemented by 21 joules of flash power, allows users to achieve professional-level results in the comfort of their homes.

Key features of the Ulike Air 3 include:

Innovative Sapphire Ice-Cooling Technology: Ulike's patented tech has been improved upon, with its 4-fold ice-cooling system bringing temperatures from 158°F to 50°F at the point of skin contact, for a painless hair removal experience. Commenting on this development, Dr. Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD notes, "Laser hair removal, even home systems like Ulike, are becoming increasingly comfortable with minimal pain."

Efficient and Effective: With powerful IPL delivery at high energy output, the device targets hair at the root, breaking the hair growth cycle to achieve permanent results. Users can achieve noticeable results within just three weeks.

Comprehensive Coverage: With its ergonomic flash window, up to 0.7 seconds per flash, and convenient auto-glide mode, users can effortlessly target hair from the chin to bikini line. Users can achieve a comprehensive full-body treatment in just 10 minutes, with less chance of missed spots.

Safe and Professional: Besides obtaining global certification and FDA approval, the Air 3 has received endorsements and recommendations from multiple professional organizations and dermatologists, ensuring a safe and efficient at-home hair removal experience.

Versatile Energy Modes: The device offers 'Soft mode' for sensitive areas, 'Body mode' for daily hair removal, and 'Power mode' to maximize results.





Besides medical professionals, the Ulike Air 3 has already received the love of customers worldwide, garnering countless glowing reviews, and praise from several popular influencers on YouTube and TikTok.

The reduced Prime Day price offers an unbeatable opportunity to join the many satisfied users who have discovered this product's next-level effectiveness and painless use.

For more information about this enticing Prime Day deal, and to embark on a journey towards smooth, hair-free skin with the Ulike Air 3, readers can visit https://amzn.to/3ps4hC3.



About Ulike

With over 10 years of expertise in the hair removal industry, Ulike has established itself as a leading professional brand. Our commitment to innovation is evident through our dedicated R&D lab based in Korea, where a team of 30+ experts work tirelessly to bring you top-notch products.

