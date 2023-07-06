Freshworks to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 following the close of market on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.



Event: Freshworks Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our AI-boosted products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 60,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

ir@freshworks.com

650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

pr@freshworks.com

408-348-1087