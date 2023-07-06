Foreign ministry refuted claims that authorities' ethnic discrimination the cause for terrorist attacks in Đắk Lắk

VIETNAM, July 6 - HÀ NỘI — The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam Phạm Thu Hằng on Thursday has "completely refuted" erroneous claims that ethnic discrimination was the cause for the fatal attacks on official buildings in the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk that killed nine people.

The armed violence perpetrated by two groups of persons with guns and self-made weapons, which took place on the early morning of June 11 in Cư Kuin District and claimed the lives of four police officers, two commune officials, and three civilians, was characterised by the Ministry of Public Security as a terrorist attack.

A member of a US-based organisation was also among the nearly 70 suspects detained, who had received orders from this organisation to intrude into Việt Nam and stage the attacks, a public security official has revealed, calling on the international organisations and countries to cooperate closely with Việt Nam in the investigation.

"This is a serious organised radical act violating social order and security and will be handled in accordance with the law," spokesperson Hằng stated.

In recent talks with Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper stressed that the US opposes, condemns, and does not condone any organisation or individual involved in the complex security and order incident that occurred in Đắk Lắk.

Ambassador Knapper expressed his hope that Việt Nam will provide information on the incident and commit to cooperating with the US through all means to reveal the truth about the connection between any individuals or organisations currently in the US and terrorism or anti-Government activities in Việt Nam.

The US diplomat pledged that the US will support Vietnamese law enforcement agencies in sharing information to clarify the incident and prevent similar incidents from occurring, which could affect the relationship between the two countries.

Six persons from Đắk Lắk are being "specially wanted" by the police for the crime of terrorism - Y Huăl Ê Ban, 53-year-old, Ê Đê ethnicity; Nay Dương, 55, Gia Rai ethnicity; Nay Yên, 53, Gia Rai and Nay Tâm, 49, Gia Rai (both are Nay Dương's brothers); Y Khing Liêng, 31, M'Nông ethnicity; and Y Jũ Niê, 55, Ê Đê ethnicity.

According to the wanted notice, anyone has the right to arrest the suspects and bring them to the nearest police station, prosecutor's office, or People's Committee.

After arresting or receiving the wanted person, they must immediately report to the provincial security investigation agency of Đắk Lắk police at 58 Nguyễn Tất Thành, Tự An Ward, Buôn Ma Thuột City, with the listed phone number 0694389133.

Nuclear wastewater

The foreign ministry's representative was also asked for a reaction from Việt Nam as a coastal country, regarding the recent announcement from Japan on its decision to discharge treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima plant. The plant suffered serious damage in the 2011 tsunami incident. The water treatment was given approval from the United Nations' nuclear supervisory body International Atomic Energy (IAEA) after a field inspection.

Several nations in northeastern Asia and Pacific islands have voiced their objections.

"Việt Nam believes that the responsibility to ensure the safety and security belongs to each country using nuclear energy. At the same time we call on closer international cooperation, transparency, and information sharing and responsible action in the case of incidents," spokesperson Hằng said.

"Việt Nam attaches great importance to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, and the protection of maritime environment and resources in accordance with international law, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and related regulations from the International Atomic Energy Agency," she remarked.

Riots in France

Regarding riots in France, the Vietnamese embassy in France is closely following the situation and readied hotlines as well as timely support for any Vietnamese citizens who are in need of help.

"So far we have not received any information about Vietnamese citizens being affected by these riots," Hằng said.

"Acting on the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese embassy in France has a number of recommendations towards helping the citizens currently residing in France," she added.

In cases of emergencies, the Vietnamese citizens may call the hotline of the Vietnamese embassy in France or its citizen protection hotline, with the numbers published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Department, as well as the website of the Vietnamese Embassy in France. — VNS