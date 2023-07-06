EU and UNOPS start school rehabilitation in Ukraine to help more than 20,000 children return to school

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will renovate more than 40 schools in Ukraine. The refurbishment will be implemented as part of a wider support package, funded by the European Union.

Through this project, the EU and UNOPS aim to provide safe and accessible learning environments for more than 20,000 students affected by the war.

Construction work on the first batch of educational institutions began in late June, as part of the School Repairs in Ukraine project.

Following detailed specialists’ assessments, eight schools across three oblasts – Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv – have been put forward for immediate restoration. Repairs will focus on replacing windows and doors, fixing relatively limited damage caused by blast waves from nearby missile strikes.

“We aim to restore a sense of normalcy and stability for children who have been affected by this war. The EU is committed to standing alongside Ukraine to rebuild schools, dreams, and the future of its children,” said Claudia Amaral, Head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Ministry of Education reported that 3,328 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged, impacting the lives of millions of children.

Find out more

Press release