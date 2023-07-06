Submit Release
Culinary academy, eco-food truck network, and online dance classes: EU-funded project announces winners

On 5 July, the EU-funded project ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ implemented by the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), announced the innovative projects that will receive grant support.

These include: setting up a culinary academy, running an eco-food truck network, launching online dance classes, making donations while shopping and many more. In April 2023, more than 70 civil society organisations and social entrepreneurs took part in an Ideation Bootcamp organised by the project. 

Drawing on the knowledge gained during this bootcamp, they developed ideas for social and profitable businesses. As a result of the competition, the 40 best business proposals were offered incubation and acceleration to make them a reality.

Press release

